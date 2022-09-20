RUGBY NEWS: FREE NOW app signs deal with Munster Rugby

20 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

FREE NOW is partnering with Munster Rugby as its Official Mobility App Partner until 2025. The new partnership will bring FREE NOW and Munster Rugby together for the 2022-23 season and over the next three years.

This announcement builds on FREE NOW’s commitment to support local communities and organisations across the country by providing them with flexible and sustainable transport solutions to help meet Ireland’s changing transport needs.

Since launching its sustainable ECO booking (EV/hybrid) option on the app last year for passengers in Cork, the uptake of green journeys on the FREE NOW app has grown by 430% with 28% of the fleet in Cork being ECO. This function will be available to Munster Rugby supporters, staff and players, facilitating more sustainable transport choices in line with the team’s matches and travel requirements.

As part of the partnership, fans attending the upcoming matches will be able to participate in competitions for a chance to win FREE NOW vouchers.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Regional Development Manager for FREE NOW, Denis Fogarty said, “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Munster Rugby for the next three years and as a former Munster player myself for over 12 years, I am really excited about this new sponsorship and to see FREE NOW supporting sport in the Munster region.

FREE NOW has been providing public transport solutions for passengers here in Cork for almost 10 years now and we look forward to expanding our offering further in the coming years, helping more people get from A to B thanks to our fleet of driver partners across the county.”

Welcoming the news of the partnership, CEO of Munster Rugby, Ian Flanagan said, “We are delighted to partner with FREE NOW in expanding our offering to our support base. Working with an organisation with a shared sense of community and sustainability at the centre of its offering is hugely important to us and we look forward to the next three years with FREE NOW.”