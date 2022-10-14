14 October 2022

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Curious about who has the most followers on Clubhouse? Well, here are all the hots-hots who have a considerable fan following on the Clubhouse app.



Who Has the Most Followers on Clubhouse? – Effective Tips to Get More Followers

From its early days as an invite-only platform to its current position as one of the hottest social media platforms, Clubhouse has exploded in popularity since it hit the app store in March 2020. It boasts an impressive 10 million weekly active users.

Businesses and influencers have used Clubhouse to build their social network and grow their brand. Its unique format of audio rooms, clubs, and other events has driven engagement for thousands of online communities.

Indeed, Clubhouse has become an important marketing tool for many entrepreneurs and online personalities alike.

Some Clubhouse profiles have risen above all the rest using innovative content, personal engagement, and careful planning. This article will list the top 15 Clubhouse profiles with the most followers and teach you their strategies to get to the top.

Top 15 Clubhouse Users with the Most Followers

Rohan Seth – 6.9m Paul Davison – 6.1m Tiffany Haddish – 5.7m Felicia Horowitz – 5.3m Marc Andreesen – 5m Jared Leto – 4.9m Chris Lyons – 4.8m Shaka Senghor – 4.6m Anu Atluru – 4.6m Van Jones – 4.5m Ben Horowitz – 4.5m Andrew Chen – 4.4m Josh Constine – 4.4m Gayle King – 4.3m Scott “Scooter” Braun – 4.2m

The top 15 Clubhouse profiles belong to a wide array of celebrities, businesspeople, and public figures – all of them have benefited from engaging with their respective communities. If you want to enjoy the same perks, here are the best ways to grow your Clubhouse following.

Effective Tips to Get More Followers on Clubhouse

1) Make a Professional Looking Bio

You need an appealing profile – period. The profile picture is an excellent place to start. Professional photos never hurt, but a high-quality smartphone camera can work, provided you (or someone you know) has sufficient know-how.

Then, include a detailed description of yourself, highlighting your essential skills and relevant info about your business. The first several words appear in previews, so make the first 75-100 characters count!

Finally, ensure you have niche or industry-specific keywords in your profile. As with other social media platforms, you want to maximize your organic traffic.

2) Be Active

Since Clubhouse is a live audio-based platform, activity level is critical. The “personal touch” means that you have the opportunity (and challenge!) to prove your credibility to build authority.

In the beginning, it’s tough to get any attention. So, join a room with a built-in audience and use the “raise your hand” feature. Once a few hosts hear what you have to say, they may agree to invite you on to be a guest speaker. From there, the sky’s the limit!

Once you have even a few followers, host events on a regular schedule, and be sure to invite users in large numbers. Maintaining a reliable activity pattern is a great way to appear professional and start building regular engagement.

3) Join Rooms Related to Your Niche

Not every Clubhouse room is created equal. Ensure you join the rooms most appropriate to your niche – this will widen your exposure and grow your social network with like-minded contacts.

It is an excellent introduction to your brand if you contribute to someone else’s conversation with something thoughtful and insightful.

Eventually, if you generate enough interest and gain some followers from participating in other people’s rooms, you will be able to host rooms yourself. You’re the center of attention there, and you can leverage the power of your own platform into continued growth.

4) Host Rooms on Trending Topics

Staying ahead of the curve is crucial to growing your following, especially in the early days. Keep your ear to the ground to stay abreast of what’s trending in your niche. Try to anticipate specific topics that any user interested in your expertise would want to learn about or hear what you think.

Remember, the more questions you can anticipate, the better prepared you will be to address what your listeners what to know. That’s one of the best ways to attract new followers and keep them returning for more.

5) Partner up with Influencers

Collaboration is the key to success. Whenever a popular Clubhouse user appears as a guest speaker in your room or at an event you host, they bring a portion of their following with them – some of whom are bound to appreciate what you do and join your following.

Likewise, visiting the rooms of more popular creators is a great way to gain wider exposure. Therefore, do your best to cultivate a solid working relationship with as many successful influencers as possible.

6) Promote All Your Social Profiles

One of the tried and tested methods of social media marketing is cross-promotion. Therefore, every entrepreneur looking to boost their business on Clubhouse or any other social media app should make ample use of the “share link” button on your Clubhouse profile page.

Moreover, promoting your profiles on other social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc., will allow your followers everywhere to know about your upcoming events and conversation times. It will grow your following, and you may even draw new Clubhouse users into the community from other social networks.

7) Follow Other Users

Leveraging your network on Clubhouse is an excellent way to grow your following. Every time you follow someone, they may follow you back. This collaboration helps grow your following, but it is particularly effective if the other party is highly influential.

Many users will look at who their favorite personalities are following in order to find people with similar perspectives. By following as many high-visibility profiles in your niche as possible, you can take advantage by making some of their audience become yours.

8) Purchase Real Clubhouse Followers

All the above tips are helpful, but most of them can take significant time and effort to employ. If you need to boost your following quickly, the simplest and safest way is to buy followers for Clubhouse from Media Mister.

Spending your hard-earned money to boost your following is a big decision – that’s why Media Mister offers 100% authentic followers (not bots!) and a high retention rate with a money-back guarantee.

As a high-end, legit social media service provider, Media Mister offers secure payment for your data privacy and peace of mind. They have been in the business of growing authentic, highly-engaged followings across many social media platforms for years. Buying Followers from Media Mister is the easiest way to build your Clubhouse following.

Conclusion

The most successful profiles on Clubhouse run the gamut from artists to entrepreneurs to influencers of every stripe. Savvy Clubhouse users have employed most of the above tips to get where they are. The good news? They work for more than one platform and will work for you.

When in doubt, present yourself as a professional, engage on the platform, and cross-promote using other influencers and platforms. Finally, if you’re in a hurry, buy 100% authentic followers from a legit, experienced, and trusted social media service provider like Media Mister.

