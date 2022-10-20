Business and Employment Minister visits Cork retailer

20 October 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City Centre Business

The business contribution of longstanding retailer, Kilkenny Design, was recognised today by the Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD, on a visit to the group’s flagship store at Emmet Place in Cork.

As well as being a founding member of Champion Green, Ireland’s ‘support local’ initiative, Kilkenny Design is one of the country’s leading stockists of Irish designed and made fashion and homewares. Three-quarters of all goods on sale in the popular department stores originate on the island of Ireland, many of them artisan-made. And, the new newly revitalised wellness department, introduced earlier this year, boasts 100% Irish-made credentials.

Natural beauty and skincare ranges are stocked from the likes of The Handmade Soap Company, Green Angel, Pestle & Mortar, Jo Browne, Yogandha, Ella & Jo, Nunaia and VOYA.

These collections not only boost local economies, but they also preserve Ireland’s unique heritage in natural and organic production, Kilkenny Design CEO Evelyn Moynihan says.

“Ireland has a rich heritage and immense talent when it comes to craftsmanship, from pottery or jewellery to natural fabrics and beauty preparations.

“We back local on account of quality, and, when you buy, you not only sustain local jobs, but you support the craft or skill being practiced and preserve it for the next generation”.

Welcoming Minister English to the Cork city store, Evelyn Moynihan outlined the various makers skills, like silversmithing, wood turning, weaving and knitting, painting, organic skincare production and glass-cutting that are central to the unique Irish-made craft collections.

Local Cork brands including Enibas jewellery design, artist Belinda Northcote and La Bougie candles and diffusers were particularly highlighted, and a presentation of a painting of Cork landmarks from artist Jim Scully was made by Kilkenny Design staff for the Minister’s family.

The likes of Kilkenny Design highlight the crucial role Irish firms and their customers play in driving employment and economic activity in Ireland, Minister English said.

“On his visit Minister English said: “Government is committed to help create jobs and investment to every part of the country. The likes of Kilkenny Design highlight the crucial role Irish retailers, local suppliers and their customers play in driving employment and economic activity in Ireland.”

He added that: “The knock-on effect in buying from Irish manufacturers, using Irish service providers, creating jobs and wealth, as well as providing local retail options for the community is the very core of sustainable economies. Businesses who are anchored to their community have shown remarkable resilience over the last few years and Government is committed to continue supporting them to meet the ongoing challenges they face.”

Kilkenny Design’s Irish clothing, beauty and wellness collections, jewellery, homewares and art departments are a treasure trove of beautiful gifts and expect to be exceptionally busy over the coming festive season.

The local city-centre store currently has 8 full time employees, and will add new part-time positions to cover peak trading in the run up to Christmas. Stores in Douglas, Shanagarry and Cobh, alongside the group’s Cork head-office and warehouse facility, will see employment in the county reach over 100 from this month. Those interested in applying for seasonal work and longer-term career opportunity can check the careers section of the group’s website.