New Lidl opens in Mallow

20 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Olympic gold medallist and world champion rower, Fintan McCarthy, joined the team at Lidl Mallow today to officially opened the new store. Customers can now shop Lidl’s renowned range of high-quality products at affordable prices in the brand-new state-of-the-art store. Lidl has created 6 new jobs at the store bringing the Mallow team to 28 employees.

The eagerly anticipated store has a spacious layout featuring high ceilings, wide aisles and an improved shop floor. The store will provide increased natural light for customers and staff alike with glass fronted glazing, LED lighting and an energy efficient system provided by 100% green energy.

The grounds have ample customer car parking with EV charger points and a wildflower garden creating a haven for pollinators like bees, butterflies and hoverflies, which are essential for the production of the fresh fruit and vegetables that Lidl Ireland is renowned for.

Commenting at the official opening of the Mallow store Lidl Store Manager, David Duffy said:

“We delighted to finally open the doors of our new Mallow store and welcome customers to experience the new features of the store including larger aisles, higher ceilings and a bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features. The team have been working very hard behind the scenes to get the store up and running, so customers can shop our great range of quality and affordably priced products. We look forward to welcoming shoppers now we are open.”

Through Lidl’s commitment to A Better Tomorrow programme, a Lidl store brings better value shopping to an area, fundraising for Ladies Gaelic Football clubs and schools in the area, additional charity groups supported with FoodCloud donations and more funding for youth mental health through Lidl Ireland’s charity partner Jigsaw. To mark the opening, the store team at Lidl Mallow donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to local charity, Mallow Search and Rescue.

Lidl Ireland has 5000 employees in its 175 stores, Head Office in Tallaght and three distribution centres and regional offices based in Charleville, Mullingar and Newbridge. Lidl’s Mallow store is now open daily: Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday 9.00am – 9:00pm.