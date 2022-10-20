Mizen Head farmland going to auction #WildAtlanticWay

20 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A large parcel of farmland at the most southerly tip of the Wild Atlantic Way is one of three Cork lots going under the virtual hammer in an online property auction later this month.

Perched on top of cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the pastures are less than 2km from the landmark Mizen Head Signal Station and Visitor Centre and 1km from the stunning Barleycove beach.

The opening bid for the 92.2 acres is €160,000 in the Youbid.ie auction.

Shops, post offices and other essential amenities are located in the villages of Goleen and Crookhead, which are 8.6km and 8km away respectively.

The lands are within three folios: CK9009F, CK10040 and CK9010F.

The second Cork lot is a 0.2 acre site located at in a residential estate in the north-west of the county.

With an advised minimum value of €25,000, Number 1 Gleann Cian, Lyre, is a walled and fully serviced site and contained within folio CK148591F.

Local amenities in the village include Lyre National School, a pre-school and a new playground.

Banteer Railway station is 7.6km away, Mallow Town is 20km, and Kanturk 13km.

The third Cork property is a three-bedroom, detached townhouse located within an exclusive gated development in a much sought-after location in Cork city.

With minimum bids set at €325,000, Number 12 The Orchards, Inchigaggin Lane (a small road that links Model Farm Road with Carrigrohane Straight Road) offers prospective buyers a fantastic opportunity of acquiring a modern, open-plan home with spacious bedrooms.

Agents are expecting lots of interest from first-time buyers seeking to get a foot on the ladder as well as established owners wanting to downsize.

The ground-floor entrance hall leads to a large living and dining area with breakfast bar, a modern kitchen with oven and hob and floor and wall units, and guest toilet.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, one of which is ensuite, and a family bathroom.

There is a designated parking area and several well-maintained, communal green areas inside the gated area.

The management charge is €1,000 per annum.

Twenty-two lots from 10 counties are listed in the October 27 auction, hosted by property portal youbid.ie. All are listed on the platform.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on YouBd.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.