Volkswagen van dealership at Sarsfield Road, Wilton

28 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Blackwater Motors Group, the largest Volkswagen dealer in Munster continues their expansion of the Volkswagen brand with the opening of a dedicated Van Centre on Sarsfield Road, Wilton.

The newest dealership for the Motor Group, comes just 15 months after their launch of Carmaxx, Fermoy, a used Car Supermarket. The new Van Centre will be headed up by General Manager, Niall Cotter and Sales Manager, Brad O’Donogue, who both have a vast knowledge of the motor industry.

The Van Centre which will showcase the full new Volkswagen Commerical range for 231 & will also retail a wide range of used Volkswagen vans, all of which are available on finance.

“At Blackwater Motors, we want to provide our customers with an unrivalled buying experience, with our new state of the art showroom, a wide range of new and used Volkswagen Commerical vehicles and experienced Sales Team, we know that we can provide them with that experience & we look forward to welcoming all our existing and new customers here in Wilton” said Niall Cotter, General Manager, Blackwater Motors Group.

The new premises’s located on Sarsfield Road, Wilton is open Monday – Saturday. To contact the new dealership, you can visit: blackwatermotors.ie or call 021 4925 400