Cork ‘Used Car Supermarket’ features on RTE TV Documentary

3 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Carmaxx, the Fermoy based “Used Car Supermarket” will feature on RTE One’s Fly On The Wall Documentary, ‘Secrets from the Showroom’ in the coming days.

The programme will air on Monday, November 7th on RTE One at 9.35pm. As previously reported by TheCork.ie the Carmaxx business is part of the Blackwater Motor Group, whose new brands include Volkswagen and Audi.

The documentary explores the competitive world of the second-hand car trade in Ireland. It was recorded in September of this year and saw a camera follow the Carmaxx team to get a closer look at all aspects of the everyday running of the dealership, which opened in July 2021 at the Blackwater Motors site in Fermoy.

Eoin Dooley, Sales Manager at Carmaxx, said “We are looking forward to the documentary airing as it will give customers an insight into what we do here & I think viewers will enjoy getting a behind-the-scenes look at Carmaxx.”