AUDIO: Oireachtas Finance Committee Member Calls For Emergency Meeting To Discuss Bankers’ Pay

29 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Oireachtas Finance Committee member Mick Barry this morning said that lifting bankers’ bonuses is an insult to households across the country that are grappling with the cost of living crisis.

He said he will propose to this morning’s Oireachtas Finance Committee meeting (11am) that an emergency meeting be organised with an invite to the Minister to address the committee and take questions on the issue

He said: “Households that are adding up the pennies to make sure that the kids have a decent Christmas will hold their heads in shock that a Government can lift a €500,000 a year pay cap for bankers at this time.”

The Socialist Party TD said that the banks should be kept in public ownership and noted the fact that the lifting of the bankers’ pay caps is being linked with the question of returning banks to majority private ownership.