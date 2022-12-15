Irish Army Private Seán Rooney R.I.P.

15 December 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde has said the Irish flag will fly at half mast over City Hall tomorrow as a mark of respect to the young solider who was killed in Lebanon .

“My thoughts, and that of the people of Cork, are with the family, friends and colleagues of Private Sean Rooney. Private Rooney has been taken from them at far too young an age while serving his country in the name of peace. We are also praying for Private Shane Kearney, a young Corkman, who remains in a serious condition in hospital following this senseless incident. The thoughts of the people of Cork and Ireland are with his family and friends”.