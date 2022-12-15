Government Allocates Record Funding To Animal Welfare Organisations

15 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea recently welcomed the allocation of Government funding of over €5.8m to 99 animal welfare organisations throughout the country involved in protecting animal welfare.

Many welfare organisations based in Cork are to benefit from this funding. The payments will be made with immediate effect. Some organisations in Cork to benefit are as follows:

· Community Cats Network – €24,000

· Cork Animal Care Society – €13,500

· Cork Cat Action Trust – €26,625

· Cork Dog Action Welfare Group – €65,975

· Cork SPCA – €149,950

· Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) – €11,175

· ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre – €60,175

· Munster Lost and Found Pet Helpline CLG – €24,200

· Pauline’s Rescue – €46,050

· Rehoming Cork Pets – €13,050

· The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland Ltd – €379,500

· West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd – €36,825

Welcoming the funding, Cllr. O’ Shea said “It is very heartening to see these allocations being made to these deserving organisations. Many of these organisations are very busy this time of the year and we as a Government must support them in every way we can. We are very fortunate in Ireland in having a voluntary sector dedicated to animal welfare and the organisations in receipt of this funding, together with their staff and volunteers, provide great support and commitment to protecting surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals”.