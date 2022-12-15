The Improv Panto at Cork Opera House

15 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

December 9/10, 16/17, 21/22/23 – It’s a different panto every night!

The Improvised Panto gang are ecstatic to return to Cork Opera House this December after a forced hiatus for more chaos, more craic, and more laughter.

Some of Cork’s funniest and talented improvisers will present a different panto each show, based on the audience’s choice. It’s all improvised, nothing is scripted. The audience choose what panto they’d like to see, and who plays what character. Expect the unexpected, the hilarious and the outrageous as the actors weave their way through classic fairy tales without so much as a trail of breadcrumbs to guide them wherever the audience wants them to go.

So if you’re tired of Red Riding Hood, sick of Snow White, and all Aladdin’ed out, and fancy a twist on these well-known classics then this is the show for you!

With live music thrown into the mix, not only will the actors have to come up with the script, they will also have to improvise up a few lyrics. What will they be singing about? Not even the actors have a clue!

Featuring talented improvisers, actors and comedians including Dominic MacHale star of the blockbuster hit movie and TV series The Young Offenders, the people’s princess Laura O Mahony from Cork’s Red FM Breakfast Show, comedian and much-loved Cornelius Patrick O Sullivan, the witty and very bould Laura Harte and introducing Declan Wolfe to the improv team. Declan is no stranger to panto having performed in over 15 COH pantos down through the years.

The Improvised Panto is fast becoming an annual tradition with many partygoers looking for a fun, enjoyable, outrageous night out. So, don’t miss a whole new world of panto where anything is possible. Including spontaneous bouts of singing, dancing, laughing, crying and the telling of outrageous lies. No rules, no writing, just rollicking bouts of laughter and rib-tickling ridiculousness.

WARNING: NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN.

Times: 10.30pm

Tickets: €22.50 (€20 student/OAP) | Groups of 20 or more €20 | Groups of 50 or more €17.50

Website: https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/en-GB/shows/the%20improv%20panto%202022%20-%20over%2018s/events