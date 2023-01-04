SPORT: Ben Healy to move from Munster to Edinburgh Rugby

4 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm that Ben Healy will depart the province for Edinburgh Rugby at the end of the season.

The province offered the 23-year-old an extended contract and made every effort to retain the services of the talented out-half.

Head Coach Graham Rowntree commented, “We are hugely disappointed to see Ben depart at the end of the season.

“I’ve noted all along our desire to bring through and develop homegrown talent so to lose a player of Ben’s calibre is tough to take.

“As a young player Ben is striving to achieve his career goals, and we fully understand his professional aspirations and the journey he is on.

“For the most part we are successful in retaining our best talent within our system, however, this is unfortunately out of our hands on this occasion.

“Ben has been outstanding throughout this lengthy process, and he has been an exemplary professional while discussions have been ongoing in the background. Sunday’s performance once again highlights his standing in this squad, and while he will be very much missed on and off the field his contribution will continue to be highly valued in the coming months.”

Speaking on the news Ben Healy added, “This has been a huge decision to make, and working closely with the province I have had the chance to give it the time and consideration it warranted.

“Making the decision to leave my home club has not been easy and I am hugely grateful for the opportunity to represent my province.

“I have career objectives I wish to target, and I believe a move to a club such as Edinburgh Rugby gives me the best opportunity to fulfil my professional goals.

“As a result of this process I have a heightened sense of urgency to achieve success with Munster and I look forward to doing everything possible to make this happen in the coming months.”

Healy has made 47 appearances for the province to date with five starts at out-half so far this season. He has scored 275 points for Munster.