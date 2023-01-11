Finance Minister takes time to attend Community School awards

11 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Education

The Academic Achievement Awards of Ballincollig Community School took place in The Oriel House Hotel on Tuesday 10th January. The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath (Fianna Fail) helped staff, parents and students celebrate their outstanding results in the 2022 Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams. The Carrigaline-based Minister spoke about his own educational journey and encouraged students to back themselves to be the best they can be. The Awards were an “opportunity to acknowledge, celebrate and congratulate the students on their exceptional results, in particular at a time when we were at the peak of a pandemic. Their resilience, hardwork and determination must be commended.”