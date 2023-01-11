15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
11th January, 2023

Finance Minister takes time to attend Community School awards

11 January 2023
By Elaine Murphy
The Academic Achievement Awards of Ballincollig Community School took place in The Oriel House Hotel on Tuesday 10th January. The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath (Fianna Fail) helped staff, parents and students celebrate their outstanding results in the 2022 Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams. The Carrigaline-based Minister spoke about his own educational journey and encouraged students to back themselves to be the best they can be. The Awards were an “opportunity to acknowledge, celebrate and congratulate the students on their exceptional results, in particular at a time when we were at the peak of a pandemic. Their resilience, hardwork and determination must be commended.”

Pictured is Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD, presenting, David Delaney, with his Leaving Certificate Achievement Award, at the Ballincollig Community School, Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured is Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD and Karen Forde, Principal Ballincollig Community School (right) with Orla Beechinor and Ciara O’Brien, with their Leaving Certificate Achievement Awards, at the Ballincollig Community School, Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured is Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD, speaking at the Ballincollig Community School, Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured are the Leaving Certificate Achievement Award winners with Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD and Noelle Donovan, Year Head (front row), Karen Forde, Principal, AnnMarie Whelan and Gary O’Sullivan, both Deputy Principals (back row), at the Ballincollig Community School, Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured is Ciara O’Brien, holding her Leaving Certificate Achievement Award, with her grand parents, Tony and Una Walsh, at the Ballincollig Community School, Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured is Orla Beechinor, with her Leaving Certificate Achievement Award, at the Ballincollig Community School, Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured is Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD, speaking at the Ballincollig Community School, Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pictured is Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD, with Joann DeAsis and Daragh O”Sullivan, with their Junior Certificate Achievement Awards, at the Ballincollig Community School, Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

