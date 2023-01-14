Cork students at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

14 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The winners of the 59th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) have been announced. Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, aged 19 and in sixth year in the Abbey School, Tipperary won with their project Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development. The coveted prize was presented to the winners this evening in the RDS in Dublin by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

Meanwhile, Students from Cork have taken home 37 prizes from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023.

Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher met students from a number of Cork secondary schools that were taking part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS in Dublin this week.

Commenting after the visit, the Fianna Fáil MEP said, “The ability and talent of Ireland’s young people was firmly on display in the RDS. Their ability to think outside the box, to innovate and develop ideas and products that will improve society is simply awe-inspiring.

“As a country, we can be confident in our country’s future achievements in the fields of science, technology and innovation due to the success of this competition and the excitement it creates in schools about these topics right across the country,” concluded Kelleher.

Table showing Cork winners

Award Title School Name Project Title Students Category ABP FOOD GROUP FARM SAFETY AWARD Árdscoil Uí Urmoltaigh Investigation of a prototype tool belt to prevent musculoskeletal injuries in vets John Buckley Biological & Ecological 1st Junior Group St Mary’s Secondary School Mallow An investigation into atmospheric microplastic contamination in both indoor and outdoor environments in the North Cork area of Mallow and potential health risks for humans. Katie Mae O Neill, Anna O’Brien, Aimee Renton Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences 2nd Intermediate Group Gaelcholáiste Charraig Ui Leighin Mata sa léim cuaille Gráinne Cronin, Alex Neff, Dylan Ó Muirí Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences 1st Senior Group St Mary’s Secondary School Mallow An investigation into the biomechanics of heading a football with implications for the design of protective, wearable technology for measuring and recording cumulative non-concussive cranial impacts. Lydia O Leary Kelleher, Sophie Creedon Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences 1st Junior Individual Kinsale Community School SteriAir – A portable UV sterilising breathing pack Conan O’Brien Technology 1st Junior Individual Kinsale Community School Consuming Fish: The Carbon Footprint of Trawling Elma Pallone Biological & Ecological 2nd Intermediate Individual Bandon Grammar School Investigation of the antimicrobial activity of Ilex aquifolium (common Holly tree) Ruth Fair Biological & Ecological 2nd Intermediate Group Colaiste Treasa An investigation into the effectiveness of constructed farmland sediment ponds in promoting biodiversity as indicated by the presence of water beetles as bioindicators Eve O’Driscoll , Susannah Guerin Biological & Ecological 3rd Senior Individual Bandon Grammar School Parasites in domesticated horses Ellie Fleming Hand Biological & Ecological 3rd Junior Individual Colaiste Muire Binge drinking is a problem BUT could it be all in the pour? Emily O’Regan Social & Behavioural Sciences 2nd Junior Individual Pobalscoil na Tríonóide ‘Big P’ or ‘little p’? A study of young people’s conceptions of and engagement in politics. Danny King Social & Behavioural Sciences 1st Junior Group Kinsale Community School Imscrúdú ar nósanna athchúrsála cearta, ar dearcthaí daoine agus cloí leis na treoirlínte athchúrsála i measc an phobal i gcoitinne. Jessica O’Keeffe, Martha O’Sullivan , Edel Ryle Social & Behavioural Sciences 2nd Intermediate Individual Colaiste Treasa Examining the experiences and effects of overtraining in young athletes. Eoin O Keeffe Social & Behavioural Sciences 1st Intermediate Individual Loreto Secondary School Vaping Under The Influence: An investigation into the impact of social media on adolescent attitudes towards vaping Leah Nolan Social & Behavioural Sciences HEANET – IRELAND’S NATIONAL RESEARCH & EDUCATION NETWORK St Aloysius School An investigation into the differences in how men and women are treated in online gaming Rachel Wallace Social & Behavioural Sciences National Water Forum Award Colaiste Treasa An investigation into the effectiveness of constructed farmland sediment ponds in promoting biodiversity as indicated by the presence of water beetles as bioindicators Eve O’Driscoll , Susannah Guerin Biological & Ecological eFlow STAR (Sustainable Transport Award Recognition) Award St Mary’s Secondary School Macroom Passenger Transport Emissions modelling to inform local and national school sustainable transport policy. Lily O’Shea , Grace Kelleher, Caoimhe O’Brien Social & Behavioural Sciences Health Research Board Loreto Secondary School Vaping Under The Influence: An investigation into the impact of social media on adolescent attitudes towards vaping Leah Nolan Social & Behavioural Sciences Horizon Educator of Excellence Colaiste Muire Crosshaven Briget Lehane BT Educator of Excellence St Mary’s Secondary School Macroom Shannen Foley Highly Commended St Mary’s Secondary School Macroom Construction and Evaluation of a DIY Air Filter Holly Wenger, Leah Coakley Technology Highly Commended Scoil Mhuire gan Smal A.A.H.M (Anxiety Attack Heart Monitor) Katelyn Dineen, Ella Lesniak , Michelle O’Shea Technology Highly Commended Kinsale Community School A C++ based AI to translate a live video input of Irish Sign Language to English Text Ronan Hawkins, Ian Cullinane, Mark O Driscoll Technology Highly Commended Kinsale Community School An investigation into the impact of kinetic flooring as a renewable energy source in schools. Oscar Green Technology Highly Commended Coláiste na Toirbhirte Sustainable Produce: Honesty Boxes vs Supermarkets? Grace O’Mahony, Eanna Hickey Biological & Ecological Highly Commended Colaiste Treasa Population Dynamics and Reproduction of Invasive Australian Yabby in an Irish Lake Thiha Kearney O’Sullivan, Ollie Cwikula Biological & Ecological Highly Commended Colaiste Treasa Assessment of the persistence of the entomopathogenic nematode Steinernema feltiae in peat soil. Amy Roche , Catriona Browne Biological & Ecological Highly Commended Kinsale Community School Evaluate the impact of feeding strategies on Friesian Bull Calf Growth Paddy Canniffe, Ronan Moloney Biological & Ecological Highly Commended Glanmire Community College An investigation into attitudes and awareness towards pain-medication in 15-19 year olds. Robert O’Halloran Social & Behavioural Sciences Highly Commended Coláiste Choilm The Manosphere… The Impact of Misogynistic Online Influencers on Young People’s Perception of Women. Emily Duffy Social & Behavioural Sciences Highly Commended Colaiste Muire I’ve got 99 problems but age ain’t one Karen Cotter Social & Behavioural Sciences Highly Commended St Mary’s Secondary School Macroom Can Ireland sustain producing its own quality baking flour with triticale amidst the current food crisis? Lucy Murray Biological & Ecological Highly Commended St Aloysius School An investigation into the differences in how men and women are treated in online gaming Rachel Wallace Social & Behavioural Sciences Highly Commended Coláiste Fionnchua An investigation into sustainability practices on Irish farms and the factors that affect them – particularly the cost of living crisis as an influencing factor. Zac Darcy, Colm King, Eoghan O’Donnell Social & Behavioural Sciences Highly Commended Coláiste Choilm Identifying patterns in Top Hit music using Fourier analysis Fiona O Sullivan, Siobhán Carter Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences Highly Commended Kinsale Community School Sustainable Cleaning Detergent Anthony Coughlan, Ellie Coughlan Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences Highly Commended Árdscoil Uí Urmoltaigh Investigation of a prototype tool belt to prevent musculoskeletal injuries in vets John Buckley Biological & Ecological Display Award Skibbereen Community School Constructing a Microbial Fuel Cell to Investigate the Electrical Power Output of Copious Organic Waste Samples Ava Scarlett Biological & Ecological 2nd Intermediate Group Colaiste Treasa An investigation into the effectiveness of constructed farmland sediment ponds in promoting biodiversity as indicated by the presence of water beetles as bioindicators Eve O’Driscoll , Susannah Guerin Biological & Ecological 1st Intermediate Group St. Brogan’s College, Bandon Human Neuro-Storage – A Contribution To Biological Memory And Learning Tomás Markey, Leah Lordan, Clodagh O Sullivan Biological & Ecological

Photos of some of the Cork entrants