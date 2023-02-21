21 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



Open Day for Midleton walking Slub – Saturday 25 February at 1pm – at My Place Community Centre, Midleton

Those with a yen to explore Ireland’s spectacular mountains, pristine lakes, rushing streams and roaring waterfalls are invited to attend the Midleton Hillwalking Club’s Open Day on Saturday 25 February. It will be held in the My Place Community Centre on Mill Road in Midleton from 1 to 2pm and will be followed by an easy ramble in the Ballyannan Woods.

The Open Day is an opportunity to learn about all aspects of the Club. There are walks for several fitness levels, from challenging Sunday hikes around Munster’s mountains to low-level walks in East Cork on Saturdays and, during the summer, on Wednesday evenings.

The Club has a thriving social programme which includes twice-yearly parties, hillwalking weekends in Ireland, and an annual walking trip abroad to destinations such as Italy, Croatia, and Austria. This August the Club will travel to the French Pyrenees.

The 19th-century writer, John Muir, wrote ‘In every walk with nature one receives far more than one seeks.’ If you seek to escape 21st-century stress and screens, experience Ireland’s magnificent countryside, improve your fitness, and enjoy fresh air in good company, then come along to the Open Day.

The Midleton Hillwalking Club was founded in 2005 and has almost 100 members who hail from all over East Cork, Cork City, and its environs. See www.midletonhillwalkers.com for more information.