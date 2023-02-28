Cork TD Holly Cairns to make maiden speech as leader of Social Democrats

28 February 2023, Tuesday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork South West TD Holly Cairns will deliver her maiden speech as leader of the Social Democrats to party members at 3pm tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) in The Tara Building, Tara Street, Dublin 2.

The speech will feature on the SocDems Instagram channel, and will be followed by a press conference.

Aged 33, Deputy Cairns will become the youngest current party leader when she formally takes over at noon tomorrow. Cairns is a first-time TD, having been elected to the 33rd Dail in 2020. Before that, she was a first-time Councillor when she was elected in 2019 (then under the name of Holly McKeever Cairns) by a narrow margin to the 4th and final seat in the Bantry Electoral area of Cork County Council.