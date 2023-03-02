Social Entrepreneurs Ireland ‘Changing Ireland Accelerator ‘ benefits Cork

2 March 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

€500,000 in support from Google.org and four places available for social entrepreneurs

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) have launched the Changing Ireland Accelerator. SEI are looking for leaders and changemakers from Cork who have scalable solutions to social problems impacting underrepresented and/or marginalised communities and people across the island of Ireland.

The Changing Ireland Accelerator, supported by Google.org, aims to deliver accelerated social change by supporting social entrepreneurs with a proven solution to a social problem. The programme runs for 12 months from June 2023. The Changing Ireland Accelerator includes tailored supports and consultancy from some of Ireland’s leading business minds, in addition to direct funding of €60,000 which will be granted to each of the four successful applicants. This funding will be distributed by programme partner INCO.

The €500,000 donation from Google.org is part of a European-wide commitment to supporting Social Entrepreneurs, through a €20 million Social Innovation Fund, going towards underserved social innovators across Europe.

Commenting on the start of the open call for applications to the Changing Ireland Accelerator, CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Tim Griffiths said “We are delighted with the support of Google.org and INCO to launch the Changing Ireland Accelerator. This programme will accelerate the social impact that is being delivered by social entrepreneurs across the island of Ireland, reaching some of our most underserved communities.”

Speaking about the Changing Ireland Accelerator, Rachael Bleakley, Program Manager, Google.org said “We are proud to support this programme with Social Entrepreneurs Ireland. Social enterprise is increasingly important in helping to solve some of society’s biggest challenges, that is why we are committed to supporting social entrepreneurs and are encouraging ambitious change-makers to apply to the Changing Ireland Accelerator programme.”

Helene Baudon, Global Head of Operations at INCO added ‘We thank our partners Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and Google.org for their trust, and we look forward to supporting together in Ireland those who commit into entrepreneurship to help solving communities’ biggest challenges.’

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland will host an information session for potential applicants on Thurs, 2nd March at 12:00 – 13:00. The event will outline the supports available through the Changing Ireland Accelerator, whilst SEI staff and alumni will be on hand to answer questions about the application process. Registration for this information session for free via Eventbrite.

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland is a not-for-profit organisation committed to the vision of accelerated social change through the power of people. Since its foundation in 2004, SEI has supported more than 550 social entrepreneurs across the island of Ireland. This support takes the form of direct funding, bespoke consultancy and additional non-financial supports. Alumni of SEI programmes include AsIAm, CyberSafeKids, Mobility Mojo, Pieta House, the Together Academy and Traveller Counselling Service.

INCO is a global non-profit on a mission to create a more socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable economy. Across 40+ countries around the world, INCO accelerates the growth of impact-driven businesses, and offers free education programs to the workforce of tomorrow. Since 2021, INCO has been leading SocialTides, an initiative supported by Google.org, to provide funding and capacity-building to over 400 social enterprises across Europe.

The full application guide and more details on how to apply are available on the SEI website. Applications are open from today, 21st February to 14th March. A free information session regarding the programme and the application process will take place online on Thurs, 2nd March, and can be accessed through registration on Eventbrite. Google.org are fully funding the costs of this programme in 2023 with a grant of €500,000.