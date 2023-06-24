Colette Finn is Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City

24 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork congratulate Councillor Colette Finn on her election as Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City

The Green Party in Cork congratulates Cllr Keiran Mc Carthy who was officially elected Lord Mayor of Cork City during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cork City Council last evening. We are particularly delighted to congratulate our colleague, Cllr Colette Finn, on her election as Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City. We wish both of them the very best for the year ahead.

We all look forward to supporting Cllr Finn in her endeavors to make Cork a climate neutral city which has gender equality, inclusion, and equality of opportunity at its heart.

Councillor Colette Finn stated;

“I am delighted to be elected Deputy Lord Mayor. It is an honour that the majority of my fellow councillors elected me. Congratulations to Cllr McCarthy on his election as Lord Mayor. I know that we will work well together. I think this is an unusual arrangement where a party councillor & an independent councillor share this office. This is also the 2nd year in a row that there is gender balance in the Lord Mayor’s office. Cllr McCarthy was instrumental in highlighting the role of women in 1916, which had largely been forgotten. I think we will work very well as a team.”

Councillor Dan Boyle stated;

“It is with great pride that I proposed Cllr. Colette Finn as Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork. Her commitment to public service since her election to the City Council has been exemplary. She is a living example of advancing the role of women in political life, fulfilling her life goal of encouraging more women to overcome the unnecessary barriers that see too few women in such roles. Her commitment to environmental issues is obvious and she will, as Deputy Lord Mayor, be key in helping Cork City Council head towards being carbon neutral.”