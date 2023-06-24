Fianna Fail Cllr Frank O’Flynn is new County Mayor

24 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Frank O’Flynn was elected as the new Mayor of the County of Cork in an uncontested vote by members of Cork County Council last evening. The Fianna Fail Cllr was nominated by Councillor Seamus McGrath and seconded by Councillor Declan Hurley, Mayor O’Flynn will be the first Mayor for North Cork for this Council.

A Fianna Fáil member of Cork County Council since June 1999 and representing the Fermoy Municipal District, Mayor O’Flynn brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the county’s needs and aspirations.

A native of Glanworth, Mayor O’Flynn was educated at St Colman’s College in Fermoy, before studying Dairy and Food Science at UCC, putting this into practice working with Mitchelstown Co-Op and Dairygold

In assuming the position, Mayor O’Flynn, thanked his wife Mary and their son Francis John, while expressing his profound pride in taking up the role of Mayor in what will be last for this Council.

Mayor Flynn acknowledged the tremendous growth and achievements that County Cork has witnessed over the years, attributing them to the tireless efforts of Cork County Council. Looking to his year ahead, Mayor O’Flynn envisions building upon the progress made thus far, ensuring that the county continues to flourish under his stewardship.

“My key priorities are addressing the pressing issue of housing and the urgent need to provide social and affordable housing. I also want to ensure we continue to work towards our ambitious aims in terms of climate change, economic development and securing adequate resourcing to fund a wide range of community projects.”

As current chair of Cork County Council’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategic Policy Committee, previous chair of the Northern Committee, the Fermoy Municipal District Committee, the Joint Policing Committee and the 1916 Centenary Commemorative Committee while member of Planning and Development and European Affairs Committee and former member of the Southern Regional Assembly, Mayor O’Flynn brings extensive experience of local government to the role.

Mayor O’Flynn has also been an active member of numerous voluntary organisations for decades, as member and vice-chair of Blackwater LEADER and Glanworth Community Council. Moreover, his unwavering support for the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) as a former chair of Glanworth GAA and current Cork County Board GAA delegate, demonstrates a lifelong commitment to fostering community spirit and preserving local traditions.