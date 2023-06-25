Carrigaline News

25 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Twinning Charter Signed

A delegation from Carrigaline Twinning including Chairman Jim Kelly, Michelle Hogan, Professor Hiram Morgan, Dorothy Convery, local County Councillors and officials of Cork County Council travelled to Newport News, Virginia, USA last week to countersign the twinning between the two towns. The officials who travelled were Nicola Radley, Senior Executive Officer Municipal District Operations and Rural Development Cork County Council, Carol Conway, Municipal District Officer Cork County Council with Deputy Mayor of Carrigaline Municipal District, Cllr Audrey Buckley, Cllr Séamus Mc Grath and Cllr Jack White. The Carrigaline signing took place in the Carrigaline Court Hotel in March 2023.

Men’s Shed

Members of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed helped with the stewarding of the Challenge 21 walk, jog or run 21K from Haulbowline to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in aid of Down Syndrome Centre Cork on Sunday morning last. The men concentrated on the highly dangerous section of roadway from Raffeen Village to the two junctions at Strawhall to ensure the safety of the hundreds who took part in this highly successful charitable event. On Tuesday this week the Shed Choir outing left the Shed at 9.00am on their way to Kilgarvan, Kenmare and Glengarriff. At the Shed the members are sparing no effort to have the premises looking its best for the official opening. Visitors and new members are always welcome to contact Roger Morrisey 087 220 3547.

Bothar Guidel Improvements

After months of work widening, realigning, laying wider footpaths and installing cycle lanes Bothar Guidel is fully open to traffic again. The road now has three lanes of traffic one travelling south towards the bridge and two north from the Owenabue car park entrance with one line dedicated to right turning on to Church Road. The Church Road junction has been widened and overhanging traffic lights installed. A number of trees had to be removed on the eastern side to make room for the pathways. The Joe West sculpture has been relocated to the Ballea Road.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise is already enrolling beginners for traditional music classes next season. Applications can be got online on douglascomhaltas.com. On Tuesday last members of the branch played music for the weekly open air Céilí in Blackrock. Members play for the weekly open air Céilí at the Lough and at the open air session on Blackrock Pier every Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. Meanwhile all the qualifiers continue to practice every Wednesday in the Gaelscoil for the Munster Fleadh which takes place in Tralee July 15th / 16th. The branch was well represented on Saturday in the Cork Community Games Talent competition with gold medallists progressing to represent Cork at National level in Carlow in September. Claire Bradley won gold in U12 solo music, Micheala, Áine and Ryan Flynn Farrell won gold in the U16 Group Talent and Aoibhínn Whyte won silver in the U16 solo singing.