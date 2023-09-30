Relationship between ‘Cobh and Harbour Chamber’ and ‘Port of Cork Company’

30 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The collaborative relationship between Cobh and Harbour Chamber and the Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is set to strengthen in the upcoming year, as PoCC has confirmed its renewed sponsorship of the business organisation in 2024.

The announcement was made at the chamber’s sold-out September Business Breakfast in association with the Port of Cork Company.

President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, Toddy Stafford, expressed his appreciation to PoCC for their ongoing sponsorship:

“We are immensely grateful to the Port of Cork Company for their continued support into 2024. Cobh and Harbour Chamber very much values the longstanding and collaborative relationship we have with PoCC. We’re looking forward to holding many more events in conjunction with the Port of Cork Company next year to inform and advise the local business community and to create networking opportunities for our members to build and maintain connections.”

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork Company, added:

“Cobh and Harbour Chamber has worked for 65 years to promote the economic and social development of the Cork Harbour community in order to make it a better place in which to live, work and do business and the Port of Cork is aligned with this goal.

“As we work towards achieving the ambitions laid out in our Port of Cork Masterplan 2050, strengthening relationships with the local community and local businesses is so important to us. Without their support, our work would not be possible and we’re delighted to give back in ways such as this sponsorship.”

Finance Minister Michael McGrath was the guest speaker at the September Business Breakfast on the 29th which was held in the Titanic Bar and Grill in Cobh.

Details of the next Business Breakfast are expected to be announced shortly.