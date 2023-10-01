Tech Industry Awards will take place in Cork

1 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The 2023 Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards, which will take place on the 10th of November in Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, was officially recently launched by Minister Michael McGrath at the VMware premises in Ballincollig, recently.

Tech Industry Alliance (TIA) is the new umbrella brand for it@cork and KerrySciTech. For over 16 years, the Leaders Awards have recognised those who have excelled in the technology sector in the South West region of Ireland. The Leaders Awards is an annual event recognising the leading organisations in the South West region of Ireland. From global multinationals to schools and start-ups, the Leaders Awards recognise those who have showcased their unique talents in the use of technology in their respective organisations and businesses.

Minister Michael McGrath commented: “I am delighted to be part of the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards – they are an endorsement of the diversity, passion and resilience of the tech sector and shine a light on those working together to drive innovation and growth across the region. These awards recognise the technology, business and innovative contributions made by leaders and trailblazers across the South West.”

Speaking at the launch Gerry Murphy, Tech Industry Alliance Chairperson & Senior Programme Manager with VMware, said: “We are delighted to be launching this year’s Leaders Awards which celebrate the innovation and ambition of the tech ecosystem in the South West. We have 10 award categories and nominees have always represented the highest standards and technological innovations. Over the years nominations reflected the dynamic nature of the tech sector in Cork and Kerry and we expect no different this year. This year’s awards are another milestone in the growth of our organisation as it is our first time hosting the awards under our new name, Tech Industry Alliance.”

This year’s award categories include:

Tech Start Up of the Year

Tech Scale Up of the Year

MNC of the Year

Excellence in Education

Smart Technology Innovation Award

Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet Best Learning Workplace Award

Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact Award

Environmental Sustainability Award

Tech Person of the Year Award

Chairperson Award

Sponsors for this year’s Leaders Awards include Tech Industry Alliance Skillnet, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, Trend Micro, Cork Smart Gateway, KPMG, Cork City Council, Fuzion Communications, Cork County Council, Enterprise Ireland, Barden and the Kinsale Spirit Company.

Nominations for the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards are now open and will remain open until the 6th of October 2023. Tickets can be reserved through info@techindustryalliance.ie. Find out more on www.techindustryalliance.ie