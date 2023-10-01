Cork energy firm to create 100 jobs in Munster

1 October 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Tánaiste officially launches Energywise Ireland’s One Stop Shop

Energywise Ireland is to create 100 jobs in Munster over the next two years. The energy solutions specialist made the announcement at the official opening of its new offices and showroom based in Hollymount Industrial Estate in Cork City.

During the week, Tánaiste Mícheál Martin TD launched the new premises as well as Energywise Ireland’s SEAI-registered One Stop Shop which offers customers a complete range of energy upgrades for their homes. Energywise Ireland designs, supplies and installs renewable solutions for domestic and commercial customers including Solar PV, EV chargers, air to water heat pumps, energy management solutions and full energy upgrades.

The company already employs 90 people at its premises in Cork and Ballyduff in Co. Kerry. The new roles will include office administrative staff as well as operatives such as engineers, carpenters, fitters, installers, plumbers, roofers and electricians and will be located across the Munster region.

Tánaiste Mícheál Martin TD said; “It is a great pleasure to officially open Energywise Ireland’s new offices and showroom in Cork and to launch the company’s One Stop Shop. Ireland’s ambitious Climate Action Plan targets a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and services provided by companies like Energywise Ireland go a long way in helping us to achieve this goal. I welcome the company’s plans to create 100 skilled jobs in the Munster region, and their commitment to helping home and business owners lower their carbon footprint and achieve greater energy independence.”

Energywise Ireland, a family business, started out in 2009 with a team of three professionals who recognised the demand for renewable solutions.

In 2021, Energywise Ireland purchased two buildings in Hollymount Industrial Estate to house its offices and showroom. The buildings have been renovated to the highest standards with improved insulation and window and door upgrades. The company also installed renewable heating systems, solar PV arrays, EV charging stations, and advanced automation systems.

CEO of Energywise Ireland, Berth Sheehy, said; “Energywise Ireland has been at the forefront of paving the way for a sustainable and renewable future and we are delighted to be in a position to expand our offerings to customers across the Munster region. The company has reached a significant milestone by becoming an SEAI-registered One Stop Shop which reaffirms Energywise Ireland’s dedication to advancing sustainable practices and elevates its role in the nation’s journey towards a greener future. The new showroom serves as a dynamic hub for homeowners, providing them with an immersive experience to embark on their journey towards a renewable, efficient, and comfortable future. The creation of diverse job opportunities strengthens the company’s capacity to deliver comprehensive sustainable solutions to its customers.”

Speaking about the announcement Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy, said; “I am delighted to support Energywise Ireland, a company which is making great efforts to improve the energy efficiency of homes and businesses in Cork. It is also a great vote of confidence in the Cork economy that the company is expanding its presence in Cork and growing its workforce with the creation of 100 skilled jobs across the Munster region.”