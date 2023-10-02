Community dividend needed for Maryborough Hill crossing fundings – says Labour Rep

2 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Labour Rep Peter Horgan Has said there needs to be a community dividend to account for the M28 works and something as basic as pedestrian crossings for Broadale and across the Slip Road – even if such a crossing became defunct in a few years.

“This is something I’ve written to Council to on a number of occasions and still no action taken,” said Mr Horgan.

“Yes the slip road is due to be closed but not for a number of years. We still have a pedestrian safety issue crossing here. It’s even worse for those with mobility issues or with a buggy. The road is cracking and jarring for pedestrians to walk across. It’s dangerous with increased footfall but even let’s look ahead to the winter and prepare to protect pedestrians.”

Children can’t cross the road to get the school bus safely at Broadale. That’s a problem in 2023. At the very least some funding from the M28 works to provide safety on the knocked on traffic flows would be of benefit.”