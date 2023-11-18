18 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

On Sunday 19th Nov the Midleton Christmas Lights Committee will be hosting an official turning on ceremony.

Sensory Santa form 10:00am-12:00pm (Free)

Santa’s Grotto from 12:30pm to 3:00pm (Free)

Pirate Pete Magic Show at the Midleton Park Hotel, tickets available from the website. Shows at 2:00pm, 2:45pm, 3:30pm and 4:15pm

Annual Christmas Fair that will 12:00-20:00

The Christmas Fair will include lots of food stalls, crafts and merries. There will be a DJ and performances from local Community Groups as well as numerous fun characters around the town also.

The lights will be turned on around 6:15pm by local girl Orla Hennessy.

There will be a partial street diversion from 3pm-7:30pm with the support of local Gardai and volunteers.

Everybody is encouraged into the town for the turning on of the lights and to support Midleton’s fantastic businesses by shopping local.

https://www.facebook.com/midletonchristmaslights

midletonchristmaslights@gmail.com