Multinational donates €50,000 to Cork charities and community groups

3 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Global life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork site has this week announced the recipients of its €50,000 Community Partnership Grant, with 26 charities and community groups in Cork’s Lower Harbour and beyond sharing the fund. Now in its fourth year, this grant supports many deserving local groups including Carrigaline Family Support Centre, Holy Wells NS, Cancer Connect and many more.

As part of the Cork site’s Making a Difference initiative, Thermo Fisher opened the €50,000 fund to local groups who make their communities healthier, cleaner, and safer.

Speaking on the announcement, Ken Keohane, Operational Excellence Lead at Thermo Fisher’s campus in Currabinny said: “We are proud to support the community in the Lower Harbour through this funding for the fourth year running. The kindness, dedication and community spirit that we see here is truly commendable.”

“From groups pioneering vital community initiatives that enhance health and well-being across society to Tidy Towns groups enhancing their communities, we know that the grant will be put to great use for worthy causes. This year’s inspiring recipients of our €50,000 Community Partnership Grant share Thermo Fisher’s mission to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”

Commenting on what the funding means to the organisation, Carrigaline Family Support Centre Manager, Chris O’ Brien, said: “Carrigaline Family Support Centres Travel Assist programme relies heavily on the goodwill of our community and funders to ensure consistent service delivery.

“Funding from the Thermo Fisher Scientific Community Partnership grant means that this valuable community service is guaranteed for the coming year. One hundred percent of the funding received will go towards covering the costs of operating our Travel Assist Scheme including the insurance, maintenance and fuel costs of our Community Bus. In the last two years, we have seen requests for Travel Assist grow three-fold, averaging 180 trips a year. These trips ensure the most vulnerable older people make it to their essential medical appointments, accompanied by one of our volunteers who bring them home again.”

The Community Partnership Grant will support a diverse range of charity groups – Fight Against Suicide t/a Cycle Against Suicide, St Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart, Monkstown, Craobh na Duglaise CCE, The Mercy University Hospital Foundation, Irish Community Rapid Response, Cork Stroke Support and Cope Foundation.

The delivery of educational initiatives through Holy Wells NS, Shanbally National School and School of the Divine Child will also receive funding. Community groups have received funding for the past four years and this year is no different with Carrigaline Family Support Centre, Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (O.N.E.) Cobh Branch, Friends of Cobh Hospital, Cancer Connect, Fountainstown Community Sports Club and Ringaskiddy Community Centre benefitting.

STEM groups such as WiSTEM Society UCC and STEM South West will also receive funding. Cobh Tidy Towns, Ringaskiddy Tidy Towns and Carrigaline Tidy Towns will also receive funds to support their community efforts.

Wellness initiatives have also benefitted from the funding this year including Cobh Animation Team, Covers of comfort, Homeless Drive, Carrigaline Men’s Shed and St. Luke’s Welcomes.