Rentokil urges businesses to take action in order to deal with the increasing threat of rodents

4 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Company records a 5% increase in callouts nationally so far this year in comparison to 2022

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, has recorded a 5% increase in the reporting of rodents nationally since January this year, compared to the same period (Jan-Oct) in 2022. Rats are widely regarded as the country’s number one pest threat; rodent-proofing solutions and digital pest management systems are being advised as one of the best methods to help prevent them from gaining access inside premises.

According to Rentokil, rodents are the top pest threat that premises and businesses need to be aware of this winter as they will explore buildings in search of food, warmth and shelter from the cold. Businesses need to be aware of the significant damage they can cause to properties and assets. Rats and mice spend extended periods of time every day grinding down their teeth on surrounding objects, and as a result, they can chew through utility lines, electrical wires and other key infrastructure. Signs of rodent activity to be aware of in order to protect premises include rodent droppings, scratching noises, and footprints.

The presence of rodents in a business also poses a serious reputational risk, as well as a health risk due to the potential spread of diseases through their bodily fluids and excrement.

Colm Moore, Area Technical Manager for Rentokil said: "Rentokil is encouraging home and business owners to be mindful of the presence of rodents in the winter period. Rodents will seek to find warm and sheltered areas to avoid the colder weather outdoors. If you think you have a rodent problem in your premises, then you should utilise rodent proofing solutions such as Flexi Armour, an effective proofing barrier solution, and digital pest control solutions like PestConnect, a 24/7 monitoring and control system, to address the problem.

Flexi Armour is Rentokil’s unique and effective way of proofing rodents out, protecting homes and businesses from rodent incursions. By utilising hard-wearing, flexible Kevlar and knitted steel mesh, Flexi Armour provides impenetrable barriers that prevent rats and mice entering your facility.

Rentokil also provides smart pest control solutions such as PestConnect, a digital solution that provides 24-hour monitoring and control against rodents.