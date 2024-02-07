Cork health clinic expands with Dundrum branch

7 February 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mole screening clinic opens in Dundrum and plans to add ten more jobs by next year

Rose Clinic, which was founded by renowned oncology specialist, Professor Paul Redmond of Rochestown, Cork has opened its first clinic in Dublin. This follows the recent opening of clinics in Waterford, Carlow, Cork and Limerick. Having started in Cork, Rose Clinic now has five clinics nationwide and employs 17 people. They have plans to grow employee numbers to almost 30 by the end of next year.

In addition they have also just renewed a collaboration with Advanced Medical Services to provide their services in a corporate setting. They have also opened a second operation in Cork, an aesthetic clinic, Rose Clinic Therapeutics. This clinic will focus on preventative and therapeutic evidence based medical aesthetics.

Professor Redmond’s passion has increasingly focused on cancer awareness, screening, and prevention. He set up his first mole screening service at Cork University Hospital in 2008, and in 20214, he and Rose Clinic Chief Operating Officer, Mairead Cheevers developed Rose Clinic. The clinic was established to provide multidisciplinary care for skin health with the primary aim of identifying skin changes that lead to cancer as well as aiding in the diagnosis of skin cancer at the earlier stage. Professor Redmond’s son, Dr Shane Redmond has now joined the clinic as Medical Director.

Rose Clinic employs a team of experienced practitioners including surgeons, doctors and melanographers with the focus on skin health and mole mapping. The medical team uses the latest Artificial Intelligence screening technology to guide decision making. Rose Clinic services are available either directly to members of the public, or by referral from their general practitioner.

Professor Paul Redmond said: “Moles and freckles change and alter as part of our normal ageing and changing. But some may change in an abnormal way. I established Rose Clinic to help people who have concerns about their skin and the inevitable changes it goes through. By offering digital dermoscopy, a technique that identifies issues early, we ensure people with concerns about their skin are left at ease. Furthermore, with the use of specialist scanning equipment, we can take high quality digital photography of moles and assess whether it is benign, in need of monitoring, or requires follow-up care.”

The Rose Clinic’s new Dublin clinic is in Dundrum while its other facilities include the Cork clinic at Penrose Wharf, the Limerick clinic at the city’s Beacon, the UPMC Clinic in Waterford and the UPMC Outreach Clinic in Carlow.

COO Mairead Cheevers said: “Our team of doctors and nurses regularly attend national and international courses and conferences as we are always furthering our knowledge and perfecting our patient pathway and business model. We have created a unique pathway of patient care using highly trained staff and the best equipment on the market.”