Official opening of Barry Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline after €3.5m investment

8 February 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Opening comes as new Aldi opens next door



A beloved cornerstone in the Carrigaline community, Barry Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline officially relaunched its store in recent weeks at the end of January.

The renovation project was a collaborative effort, with a focus on supporting local businesses, having partnered with Walsh Construction and BCD Electrical, esteemed local contractors, for this undertaking.

With a current team of 168 employees, Barry Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline is delighted to welcome an additional 30 new hires into the business.

Commenting on the launch of the new store, David Collins, Store Owner said:

“We are delighted to be opening our new look store after significant investment and much hard work from the team. The new state-of-the-art store will be a shining example of the best that SuperValu has to offer and has been designed to be as

environmentally friendly as possible. The relaunch signifies our dedication to local support and delivering an unmatched shopping experience. We are really looking forward to opening our new-look store to the community, and our amazing team will be on hand

to welcome customers and share some amazing launch offers. We believe in supporting our community by caring for our environment, so we are particularly proud of the dedicated eco-friendly technologies throughout the new store. We can’t wait to bring our new

offering to the people of Carrigaline and are extremely grateful to all our loyal customers who continue to support us in the local community. We look forward to seeing them in store again soon.”

The relaunched store offers an array of new products and services to cater to the diverse needs of customers. Among the highlights are a state-of-the-art butcher counter, a full traditional bakery, and an extensive range of locally produced fresh foods. Expert bakers, butchers, and fishmongers will introduce innovative creations through ‘Prepared by Our Butcher’, with options for all customers including meals for one, meals for two, family and light sides and bites.

Additionally, dedicated zones such as The Happy Pear, Health & Wellness, and Taste of Local will bring exclusive and unique offerings, further showcasing the team’s dedication to quality, variety, and supporting local producers. The revitalised layout enhances the overall look and feel of the store, ensuring a more seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for everyone.

As part of the significant store investment, Barry Collins’ SuperValu has incorporated a number of sustainability upgrades to enhance the efficiency of the store. These upgrades include the installation of 728 solar panels, all-fridge doors, and LED lighting. With a €1.4m investment on sustainability alone, the store has reduced its carbon footprint by over 40%, emphasising sustainability in its practices, including stocking over 1,600 products produced locally in Ireland.