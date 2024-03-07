Midleton Greenway Phase 1 and New Safe Route to School Cobh Opened

7 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers TD have officially opened 2 milestone projects in County Cork, Phase 1 of the Midleton to Youghal (MY) Greenway and Cobh’s newest Safe Route to School.

Phase 1 of MY Greenway stretches 8km from Midleton Train Station to Mogeely, marking the first step in the vision of establishing a 23km greenway network connecting key towns and villages along the former railway line. This transformative project promises enhanced connectivity and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor O’Flynn said, “The construction of the Greenway has been supported by TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) with funding of over €18m on the overall project, representing a significant investment in the delivery of sustainable transport within the county. This Greenway, on completion, will form part of the Pathfinder project providing cycle connectivity between Cork and Waterford and will also be incorporated into the EuroVelo 1 route. The quality of the infrastructure and ease of access will improve the environment of the towns and villages along the way, making it more attractive to opt for sustainable transport modes for daily activities as well as meeting the needs of local communities in terms of health, fitness, and connection to nature.”

Also speaking at the launch, Minister Chambers commented on how “The opening of the first section of the Midleton to Youghal Greenway represents an exciting development for the East Cork Region. Approximately €18.4 million has been spent by the Department of Transport in developing this Greenway route to date, this investment signals the Government’s commitment to providing high-quality cycle infrastructure that will generate many benefits for cyclists and communities across Ireland. This Greenway will encourage greater levels of travel via cycling and walking rather than private car use amongst leisure users, tourists, and commuters. The opening of this 8km section of high-quality cycling infrastructure today, with a further section due to open later this year, is a significant step in delivering a Pathfinder Project to deliver a National Cycling Network corridor between the cities of Cork and Waterford”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan went on to say, “Cork County Council recognises the positive working relationship with Iarnrod Eireann and CIE Group Property from the initial project inception and more recently in relation to the integration of the Greenway at Midleton Station. I also wish to acknowledge the support of property owners and farmers adjoining the Greenway. Throughout the process, we have engaged with landowners on the basis that they are neighbours and every effort has been made to listen and to respond to issues where reasonably applicable. This Greenway when completed, will be a must-visit destination within Ireland’s Ancient East and will complement and enhance the existing tourism offer in the county, allowing visitors to explore the heart of East Cork in a safe, off-road and traffic free environment.”

Phase 1 is now open to the public with a commitment made to the implementation of an Interpretation Strategy for the overall Greenway to highlight the biodiversity of the area and the railway history of the line to provide an engaging and memorable visitor experience.

Another key event during the Minister’s visit to Cork was the official opening of the Safe Route to Schools project at Scoil Iosaef Naofa Boys National School, St. Mary’s Girls National School and Coláiste Muire Co-Educational Secondary School. The Safe Route to Schools work carried out in the Bishops Street area, known locally as the “top of the hill,” at these three schools sees 1,224 students and circa 122 staff travelling in the morning and afternoons during school term.

To the front of Scoil Iosaef Naofa, widened footpaths and a narrowed carriageway have been created to slow traffic speeds on the approach to the school. Greater congregation space has been developed for children, parents, and guardians to create a safer and more inviting space at the front of the school. Colourful art has been added to the footpaths and road space and pencil shaped bollards have been placed at the edge of the widened paths, creating a more exciting journey to school for those who choose to walk, cycle or scoot, while also preventing cars from parking on the widened footpaths.

Mayor O’Flynn highlighted how “I am pleased to be here in Cobh to launch the new ‘School Zone’ at Scoil Iosaef Naofa, which marks the eighth ‘School Zone’ completed in Cork County since 2022. The delivery of this fantastic project has removed barriers to walking, cycling, or scooting to school, enabling the daily journey to school in Cobh to be fun, active, and safe, making a real difference to the student population. Congratulations to everyone involved. It would not have happened without the support and dedication of the parents, teachers, pupils, and entire school community at the “top of the hill” the wider community, Cork County Council, and the Safe Routes to School team in the National Transport Authority and An Taisce.”

Minister Chambers commended the efforts of all involved saying; “I am delighted to officially open this project which will encourage more walking and cycling to schools for children as well as parents and everyone connected to these three schools. Active travel has considerable physical and mental health wellbeing benefits for our young people as well as overall benefits to the wider school environment from reduced vehicle emissions. At the heart of this project is increased road safety for vulnerable road users through the design and layout of the new traffic calming infrastructure which changes motorist behaviour and helps to alleviate congestion. I want to thank all those involved in the delivery of this important project and look forward to more Safe Routes to School projects rolling out across Cork and the whole country.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’ Sullivan added “Eight of the ten schools across County Cork who were successful in securing funding during the first round of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme are now complete. It is evident that this is a much safer environment for all school users, and I am told that the numbers of pupils walking, cycling, or scooting to school has already increased. It is great to see children and adults travelling to and from the school in such a colourful, attractive and safe environment. Cork County Council, in partnership with the National Transport Authority and An Taisce, will continue to deliver the Safe Routes to School Programme across the county over the coming months and years, enhancing active travel for each of the participating schools.”

The Safe Routes to School Programme was launched in March 2021 by the Department of Transport with the support of the Department of Education and is administered by the National Transport Authority and An Taisce Green Schools. It aims to accelerate the delivery of walking / scooting and cycling infrastructure on key access routes to schools and to provide ‘front of school’ treatments to enhance access to school grounds. The first School Zone in Cork County was launched in Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Bandon in February 2022.