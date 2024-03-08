BUSINESS NEWS: Cork Audio Visual company ‘Spectrum AV’ acquired by Nostra

8 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Currently, Nostra’s website shows its Cork address as being at “The Crann Centre, Classis, Co Cork” but now it has acquired Spectrum AV which is based in the Doughcloyne Court Industrial Estate, Wilton. Spectrum AV further increases Nostra’s presence in Cork and will form the core of a new AV division at the company

Nostra, one of Ireland’s leading IT services providers helping businesses build a reliable, secure, and scalable I.T. foundation, has announced the acquisition of Spectrum AV, a prominent player in the audio-visual solutions market in Cork. This strategic move further enhances Nostra’s presence in Munster, following its acquisition of Compunet in 2023.

Denis Ryan, Managing Director of Spectrum AV (Left) with Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO and Co-founder of Nostra (Right)Aligning with Nostra’s ambitions to increase annual revenue growth from €50 million to €250 million within five years, this acquisition puts Nostra further along the journey of building a full-stack Managed Service Provider (MSP) to service customers for all their IT needs.

Spectrum AV, led by Managing Director Denis Ryan, brings a wealth of expertise to the Nostra team, having built a reputation of delivering excellence in delivering cutting-edge AV solutions to its diverse range of clients, including Pepsi, Lilly, and Biomarin.

Mr. Ryan and the team will play key roles in the evolution and growth of Nostra as they form the core of a new AV division at Nostra. This aligns with Nostra’s enduring ethos of retaining existing management following an acquisition, to ensure consistency and continuity of service.

Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO and Co-founder of Nostra, said: “The addition of Spectrum AV to the Nostra network marks a significant step forward in our growth strategy. We are delighted to welcome Denis and the talented team at Spectrum AV to Nostra and look forward to learning and growing together as we look to the future. Their expertise will enhance our AV capabilities and enable us to better serve our customers’ evolving needs, which is a win not only for Nostra but for all of our new and existing clients in Munster, across Ireland and further afield.”

Denis Ryan, Managing Director of Spectrum AV, emphasised the opportunity for growth within the Nostra family, stating, “As Spectrum AV, we have established a reputation of excellence and care in the world of AV in Ireland. My team and I are excited to build this new division within Nostra, leveraging our existing suite of skills to provide ease of access and technological excellence to companies across Ireland.”

The acquisition reaffirms Nostra’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships to drive innovation, deliver exceptional service, and provide added value to its clients. For more information about Nostra and the services they provide, please visit www.nostra.ie.