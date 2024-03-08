Three Cork students among winners of prestigious youth leadership awards

8 March 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Three Cork students, Lucy O’Sullivan, Sean McSweeney and David O’Connell were among a group of just 24 teenagers from all over the island of Ireland to be presented with Rotary Youth Leadership Development certificates at the European Parliament’s offices in Dublin recently.

The competition, which is one of Rotary Ireland’s longest running youth projects, rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities. It is run in conjunction with the European Parliament Liaison Office in Dublin.

Lucy who is a 5th year student at Nagle College in Mahon, David who is a 5th year student at Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig and Sean who is a TY student at CBC in Cork received their certificates from Rotary Ireland District Governor Kenny Fisher and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs at the European Parliament’s office in Ireland.

The itinerary for the students’ week-long all expenses paid trip included visits to Belfast, Dublin, and Strasbourg. In Belfast they received a private tour of City Hall, a tour of Stormont where they met several politicians including Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and sat in the visitor’s gallery to watch MLAs discussing affordable childcare.

In Dublin they enjoyed presentations about the EU at the European Parliament Liaison Office before being presented with their leadership certificates. They then went on tours of the Seanad and Dail where they met several politicians including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, the Minister for Education Norma Foley, Minister of State Jack Chambers and TDs Mairead Farrell and Alan Farrell.

They then flew to Frankfurt for a three-day visit to Strasbourg. After enjoying a walking tour of the city on arrival, the following day was spent at the European Parliament debating topical issues with other young Europeans at Euroscola, where students get to be MEP for a day. They also visited the European Court of Human Rights. On the last day they enjoyed a well-earned shopping trip in Strasbourg city-centre before flying home.

David O’Connell, whose hobbies include ultimate frisbee and table tennis is also a member of the Cork Academy of Dramatic Arts and is a keen singer, having played a leading role in last year’s school musical. David, who was representing Bishopstown Rotary Club, said he would most definitely be recommending the competition to students in his school.

“From this competition I learned how interviews work and how important it is to be well informed and prepared about current affairs and the subject matter of the interview. I really enjoyed the experience of the three rounds of interviews although I did find it nerve-wracking at times! The highlight for me was making friends with everyone on the trip and meeting young Europeans in the European Parliament who shared the same interest as ourselves. In addition, I found out a lot about Rotary Ireland and I would hope to be involved with it in the future.”

Sean McSweeney’s hobbies include public speaking, current affairs as well as wide range of sports. Sean who was representing Cork City Rotary Club described the trip as an amazing experience.

“One of the key things I learnt from this competition is the ability for individuals and groups to make meaningful change within both their own community and others. This can range from taking personal responsibility for the impact we have on the environment, to enabling the Rotary Club to help communities in need, either here in Cork or in places like East Africa. This shows the impact we can have together on the world. The highlight of the trip for me was 100% the people I met. Seeing the different views and backgrounds was really eye opening. I couldn’t promote this trip enough.”

Lucy O’Sullivan who was representing Douglas Rotary Club, plays several sports and four musical instruments. She said she entered the competition to learn some valuable interview skills and to gain more knowledge about the workings of the EU. I learnt interview skills of course but I also gained a lot of confidence from the experience. Learning to have confidence in myself has been important throughout the whole process. The week itself was amazing and Strasbourg is beautiful.”

Kenny Fisher, District Governor of Rotary Ireland praised the students’ enthusiasm and willingness to engage with the programme.

“I have to compliment Sean, Lucy, and David and all of this year’s winners on two counts. Firstly, for the wide range of sporting, artistic and community-based activities they are involved in and secondly for the level of knowledge they displayed on a wide range of topics and the extremely high standard of their contributions throughout the week of this trip. It was wonderful to watch this group work and socialise together and we hope the bonds they formed this week will endure into the future. While they might have arrived as strangers, we know they left as friends having enjoyed great experiences and a wonderful journey. I would urge as many young people as possible from every part of the island to take part in next year’s competition” Mr Fisher said.

Patrick O’Riordan from the European Parliament Office in Dublin said; “As we approach the European elections in June, we can all learn from the enthusiasm, engagement, and active citizenship of this exceptional group of young leaders. I look forward to seeing these very talented young men and women contributing to politics and society and improving lives in Ireland and Europe in the years to come.”

The Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition is open to 16 and 17-year-olds who are living on the island of Ireland. For more information go to www.rotary.ie