Cllr Honore Kamegni, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City, Announces Ward Funding Allocations to Support Mahon Community Groups

21 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cllr Honore Kamegni, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork City, at City Hall today was delighted to grant €500 in ward funds to each of three Mahon groups : Mahon Tidy Towns, The Rainbow Club, and Mahon Community Centre. These contributions reflect Cllr Kamegni’s ongoing commitment to supporting local community groups that give back so much to everyone in Mahon.

Mahon Tidy Towns has been awarded €500 to continue their exceptional work in maintaining and improving the beauty and cleanliness of the Mahon area. Their dedication to improving heir community has been an inspiration to Cllr Kamegni.

The Rainbow Club, a lifeline for families, children, young teens, and adults living with Autism, will receive €500 in support of their crucial services. The club’s efforts in providing support to those with Autism and helping them navigate the challenges of daily life are invaluable to the community.

Mahon Community Centre is also receiving €500 in recognition of the essential role it plays in fostering community spirit and providing a hub for local activities and support services. The centre is a cornerstone of the Mahon community, offering a space for residents to connect, learn, and grow together.

Cllr Kamegni expressed his pride in supporting these organisations, stated, “Each of these groups contributes significantly to the wellbeing and vibrancy of Mahon. I am delighted to assist them in their important work, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact these funds will have on our community.”