Funding Available to Protect Heritage Buildings in County Cork

21 August 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is encouraging the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures in County Cork to apply for funding to repair and preserve their properties. The Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) for 2025 has been announced by Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD.

This year, successful applicants can receive increased grants of up to €50,000 for works to repair and conserve their historic properties. Protected structures, proposed protected structures and properties located within Architectural Conservation areas are eligible to apply. The scheme also offers funding for vernacular structures – buildings with distinctive local and regional character – and for historic shopfronts. In previous years it has supported many different projects, ranging from churches and thatched houses to country houses, town houses and school buildings.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll welcomed the announcement, “Safeguarding and promoting our Heritage is crucial. I welcome this announcement and encourage people to avail of the Built Heritage Investment Scheme in order to conserve older buildings, many of which we reside in, work in and study in. This scheme serves to safeguard cherished historic structures, ensuring that they can be appreciated for many more years ahead”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “County Cork has close to 3,000 protected structures and has 52 Architectural Conservation Areas. The Built Heritage Investment Scheme has benefited the County’s heritage significantly in the last number of years. In 2023 and 2024, 33 historic properties in the county of Cork have benefited from an investment of over €330,000 under the scheme”.

The deadline for submission of completed applications is 4.00pm. Friday, 27th September 2024. Applications can be made by emailing conservation@corkcoco.ie or a hard copy may be submitted to the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, Cork County Council, Heritage and Conservation Office, Floor 3, Planning Department, County Hall, Cork. For information and application forms, visit the heritage and conservation section of www.corkcoco.ie or email conservation@corkcoco.ie .