CEIA: Cork’s Technology Network celebrates 40 Years

15 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Business Tech Network celebrates anniversary

The CEIA has been benefitting the landscape of the ICT industry for the last 40 years. The foundation of the organisation was a turning point for the companies and CEOs involved in the industry 40 years ago and continues to develop the industry in the region in the present era.

The CEIA represents ICT & Med-Tech companies in the Cork region working in accord with the Industrial Development Agency (IDA), Enterprise Ireland, the Cork Education Training Centre (formerly FAS), the Munster technological University and University College Cork, to ensure a sophisticated technological infrastructure is in place to enable the industry to grow and prosper.

Alan O’Flynn, GM of Dell Technologies, Ovens Campus and current Chairperson of the CEIA outlined the achievements of the association over the past 40 years, “2024 was an exciting milestone year for us and it is an honour to have past officials who helped establish the association attend our 40th AGM.” Our Monthly Business briefings continue throughout the year and focus on association members, showcasing the significant range of Technical & Shared Services skill base in the High-Tech Manufacturing & Development sector in Cork.”

High Tech Industry Success

The success of the High-Tech Manufacturing and Development industry in Cork is largely attributable to the committed performance of its most vital asset – its people. A young, flexible, well-educated, English-speaking work force is readily available and a close working relationship between industry, third-level Colleges and the Cork Education Training Centre ensures that this workforce is prepared in areas of technology geared to the present and future needs of these industries.

Alan spoke about the impact of the CEIA over its 40-year history and the innovations it has made throughout the Cork region. Outlining the biggest contribution the CEIA has made to the High-Tech industry in Ireland, he spoke about the co-operation and common goals of the members who are involved in the organization. “What is notable about the CEIA is that it is not simply an industry association, rather it is a convergent working group of industry leaders, public sector and academic institutions working towards shared interests who actively partake and give of their time for the betterment of industry as a whole.”

The CEIA is a member-driven non-profit association which represents the interests of ICT & Medtech companies in the Cork region working in accord with the Industrial Development Agency (IDA), Enterprise Ireland, the Cork ETB, Munster Technological University and University College Cork, the Tyndall National Institute and the National Software Centre to ensure a sophisticated technological infrastructure is in place to enable the industry to grow and prosper.

Business Briefings, the Annual Conference and various initiatives provide on-going learning and transfer of knowledge for both IT professionals and engineers but also students with an interest in working in High Tech Manufacturing & Development, Science and Engineering.

The CEIA continues to grow its membership and its collaboration with key regional and national agencies such as the world-renowned Tyndall National Institute.

Strong Legacy

Despite having a successful 40 years behind it, there are challenges that present themselves to the CEIA. Some of the biggest challenges the CEIA have overcome in the industry include the constant development and innovation of the High-Tech Manufacturing & Development sector. The characteristics of this industry Sector continues to evolve, merging technologies blurs the line between industrial sectors e.g. Medtech and ICT which we see as an opportunity rather than a challenge The association will be required to embrace these changes and develop its appeal to new sectors, said Alan The 40th anniversary is the biggest milestone reached by the CEIA and marks the long-term commitment and longevity of the High-Tech Sector in Cork

The association was founded in 1984 by a number of CEO’s, primarily focused on lobbying improvement of the infra­ structure of the region and to nurture growth. It has achieved major success since inception and can be considered the significant Association representing the High-Tech Manufacturing & Development sector in the Southern region of Ireland. The CEIA currently comprises 44 members, including the 5 statutory members, CETB, EI, IDA MTU & UCC; Membership is split approx. 60/40 FDI (Multinationals) and indigenous industry.

Alan spoke about how he hopes to see the CEIA seek to extend its focus and hence growth into new technology and manufacturing sectors while retaining and strengthening the level of commitment we already demonstrate within the industry.” The industry has had a long and impressive legacy and hopes to go on a further 40 years and continue on its success in the High-Tech Manufacturing & Development industry in Ireland.

A new Chairperson was elected at the 40th AGM, Mr. Pierce McCormack, Network Strategy Program Director, J&J MedTech, Ringaskiddy, along with a new Board, details can be found on www.ceia.ie, Alan wished Pierce much success in his new role, and advised he will continue to support him.

“What’s notable about the CEIA is that it is not simply another Industry Networking Association – it is rather ‘An Active and Intimate Network for Senior Leaders within

the High-Tech Manufacturing Supply Chain and Technology Domains”