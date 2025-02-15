Uisce Éireann Reaffirms Commitment to Addressing Cork City’s Water Quality Amid Discolouration Concerns

15 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Progress Made in Additional €1.6 million Treatment Processes at Lee Road Water Treatment Plant with Manganese Removal Step Now in Place

Uisce Éireann has reiterated its commitment to addressing discolouration issues that have been impacting some customers in Cork city. At a briefing at the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant today, Uisce Éireann confirmed the progress made in two new treatment processes which are part of a series of measures prioritised by its Water Quality Taskforce for Cork City.

These measures include ongoing investment in the Lee Road Plant and Cork City’s water infrastructure, water mains rehabilitation, regular flushing of the pipe network and ongoing communication with impacted communities and their elected representatives.

The manganese reduction step is now installed and operational on site, allowing teams to monitor incoming water and adjust manganese levels when necessary to ensure they remain within recommended limits. This was expediated following the detection of elevated levels of manganese in the source water last year. A new water conditioning system, designed to improve the interaction between treated water and the city’s aging cast iron water pipes, is also due for completion in mid 2025. Uisce Éireann has invested more than €100 million in infrastructure improvements across Cork City in recent years, including the €40 million upgrade of the Lee Road Plant in 2022. These new processes represent an additional investment of €1.6million and should significantly improve instances of discolouration across the city.

Uisce Éireann is also continuing with its targeted flushing programme which has shown positive trends in areas that have been flushed to date. An extensive proactive flushing programme was carried out in the city in 2024 across several key areas including the Douglas Road and South Douglas Road, Blarney Street, Gurranabraher, Murmont/Montenotte, parts of Ballyvolane, the Glen and Dublin Hill. Uisce Éireann is currently carrying out targeted flushing in the Inter South Central District Meter Area.

Alongside these measures, Uisce Éireann is undertaking an extensive sampling and testing programme across the city. The water is fully compliant and safe to drink when running clear. Uisce Éireann reiterates the public health advice not to drink discoloured water and to get in touch with our customer team if the water is not running clear after 20 minutes. Testing across the network assists with investigations into discolouration reports and prioritises remedial works including network flushing to remove sediment build up in particular areas. Specialists from Uisce Éireann continue to actively monitor the performance and treatment process of the Lee Road Treatment Plant to ensure it is fully in line with national and global water treatment standards.

Speaking at the Lee Road Treatment Plant, Brian O’Leary, Uisce Éireann Regional Operations Manager said: “We are fully committed to addressing the concerns of Cork city residents and ensuring the highest standards of water quality. Through these strategic investments and network improvements, we are working hard to ensure we reduce instances of discolouration and that our water system continues to serve all the people of Cork effectively and efficiently.

“We apologise to people who continue to experience instances of discolouration and acknowledge the severe impact on customers and communities in the city who have been experiencing them. While there is no easy solution to resolving the matter, we are making progress and are committed to finding a solution as quickly as possible.

“I would like to reiterate however that the water being supplied to customers in Cork is fully compliant with drinking water standards and is safe to drink once it is running clear. We continue to advise customers experiencing discolouration not to drink discoloured water and report instances of discolouration to our customer team so that these can be logged and investigated.”

Lee Road Water Treatment Plant (WTP) – information