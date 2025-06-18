Chinese car marque ‘BYD’ to be sold at long established dealerships in Cork

18 June 2025

By Tom Collins

Two of Cork and Munster’s best-known motor retailers – Cavanaghs of Charleville and the Kearys Motor Group – have opened their doors as BYD dealers on foot of their recent appointment by Motor Distributors Limited (MDL) to represent the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand in Ireland.

Joining other Munster-based high-profile outlets MSL Cork, Aherns of Castleisland, Bolands of Waterford and Lyons of Limerick, their appointment to represent BYD increases the brand’s representation in Munster to six main dealer outlets whilst enlarging the NEV manufacturer’s national network to 11 outlets overall, with a number of further appointments in negotiation.

Giving effect to their appointment, Cavanaghs of Charleville have created a new BYD Charleville branded premises dedicated exclusively to BYD within its high-volume N20 Limerick – Cork Road motor campus situated on the approach to Charleville on the Limerick side.

From its extensive premises overlooking Cork’s N40 South Ring Road and at its Dublin base on the Belgard Road in Tallaght, Kearys Motor Group has assigned two outlets to BYD: one trading as BYD Cork Central and the second as BYD West Dublin.

Welcoming both dealers into what she said is the ‘increasingly prestigious’ BYD dealership community, Vicky Reilly, BYD Ireland National Sales Manager said: “It is an honour for BYD, and all associated with the brand in Ireland, to welcome these prominent motor retailers to our network. In line with BYDs ambitious growth plans, they bring with them an enviable reputation in all motor matters, and we look forward to working with them, representing one of the world’s fastest growing NEV brands”.