What’s happening in Carrigaline?

18 June 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Summer Festival

The Carrigaline Summer Festival started off this Thursday with a Music Marathon from 10.00am to 10.00pm in the Alder Room in The Carrigaline Court Hotel. The Public were welcome to call in free of charge anytime during the day, people could make a donation if they wish.

Frank and Walters Concert

Frank and Walters are the main attraction at the Carrigaline Summer Festival concert in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Saturday June 21st. Starting at 8.00pm the support attraction includes Danny Dineen and Aos Dána and the Crosshaven Community Choir with M.C. Colm O’Sullivan Red FM. Tickets are available at the hotel, at the door or on Eventbrite.

Knock

The Carrigaline two day pilgrimage to Knock will leave from beside the church at 8.00am on next Saturday morning June 28th. Their Spiritual Director this year is Fr Liam Brady SMA who will lead the pilgrims in prayer. They will have a stop at the Inn at Dromoland for breakfast and should arrive at Knock House Hotel shortly after noon giving all Saturday afternoon to attend the ceremonies and get confession etc. Dinner and overnight at Knock House Hotel giving the full Sunday to visit all the numerous shrines and also the Museum which is very interesting. The bus will leave after the ceremonies on Sunday, call to the Inn at Dromoland for dinner and plan to be home before 11.00pm. Enquiries to Aislinn 087 9699 488 or Mary 021 437 1025.

Amazing Addition to GAA Complex

A historical day in the annals of Carrigaline GAA was recorded on Saturday last June 14th when two new Juvenile pitches were officially opened and blessed. The large gathering at the event was welcomed by Club Executive Alan Murphy. Alan had a special welcome for the family of the late Willie Walsh former Club Chairman. Current Chairman, Philip O’Reilly, paid tribute to Willie who played such a great part in the development of the club. He welcomed Willie’s old friends from Na Piarsaigh who came to pay their own tributes on the occasion. Philip said Carrigaline under 9s recently crowned champions would play an exhibition game on the new pitch. Club Sponsor Stephen Mc Carthy Astra Construction and close friend of the late Willie Walsh initially costed the development at €130,000 but as time went on and the new flood lit walkway was added to the project the final figure is nearer a half million. Stephen said “it is not the cost that mattered it is getting it right is what matters”. John Walsh, Willlie’s son spoke on behalf of the family. The new pitches were blessed by Canon Elaine Murray and Fr James Mc Sweeney co PP. The South East Board was represented by Vice Chairman Kevin O’Donovan and Hon Treasurer Declan O’Neill. The ribbon was cut jointly by Willies widow Mary and Stephen Mc Carthy. The Plaque was unveiled by Willies sons John and Liam and his daughter Aisling. The plaque says “Juvenile pitches and walkway generously sponsored by Stephen Mc Carthy and Astra Construction in memory of his good friend Billy Walsh former Chairman of Carrigaline GAA Club Officially opened on 14th June 2025” Piper Jason Deasy led the parade of the under 9 years who played exhibition football, camogie and hurling matches on the new pitches which will be known as Pitch No 5 and Pitch No 6. All present were treated to hospitality afterwards in the club pavilion.

Fort to Fort

Well done to Carrigaline Lions Club and the Harbour Lions Clubs on the successful running of their annual Fort to Fort Cycle Rally last Saturday in aid of the Mercy Hospital Foundation and the Cork Lions Clubs. 280 cyclists took part in the round trip from Camden Fort Meagher, Crosshaven to Fort Davis via the Cross River Ferry and back with water and food stations enroute. All were presented with medals and treated to hospitality when they arrived back in Camden Fort Meagher.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline was one of four towns that were selected to participate in a special Large Urban Centre 32 county competition to chose Ireland’s Best Kept Towns 2025. Organised by the Department of Community and Rural Affairs and the North of Ireland Amenity Council. Nass, Co Kildare was declared winner of the large urban centre at the awards ceremony at Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park on Tuesday last. Carrigaline Tidy Towns were represented by Chairperson Niamh Brody, Kathryn Barry joint PRO, Hazel Kelleher and Marie O’Mahony. The other large Urban Centres in the final were Derry, Co Derry, and Omagh, County Tyrone. The only other Cork Location in the overall competitions was Eyries in the village category. Two other categories in the competition were Small Town and Large Town.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association had a games day at the Community Complex on Thursday last. With the good weather the number attending is getting smaller but still very enjoyable. A special thanks to the tea ladies who do a great job every week. On Thursday next week CARA is going for a day out to Cobh and a few places, the bus will leave the Band Room at 10 o’clock.