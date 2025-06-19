New Planning Toolkit Launched for Local Festival and Event Organisers in Cork County

19 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has unveiled a new toolkit for planning and organising festivals and events, designed to help communities deliver memorable and successful celebrations with confidence.

The toolkit is a one-stop guide for festival and event organisers, covering everything from licensing and safety to sustainability, marketing and funding opportunities. It includes a directory of useful contacts and checklists, as well as access to guidance on best practice, making it easier than ever for organisers to bring their ideas to life.

Welcoming the publication, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said, ‘There’s something special about the way festivals and events unite our communities and celebrate what makes each town and village unique. This new toolkit is a fantastic initiative and will be a valuable asset for organisers countywide. It reflects Cork County Council’s wholehearted support for the people behind these great events.’

Among the highlights of the toolkit are:

Guidance on Cork County Council’s Green Festivals Programme, with downloadable assets to help reduce environmental impact.

Clear signposts to funding streams such as the Arts Grant Scheme, Local Festival & Event Fund, Creative Ireland support, and LEADER funding.

Links to promotional tools and resources from Fáilte Ireland and Discover Ireland.

Practical advice on insurance, accessibility, waste management and more.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, ‘Festivals and events are at the heart of life in Cork County. They enrich our communities, support local businesses, and create experiences that stay with people long after the event is over. This new toolkit brings together the knowledge and supports needed to plan exceptional, well-managed events. It is an example of how Cork County Council supports creativity, tourism, and community development. We are proud to support these festivals and events not only through funding, but through the practical, logistical and strategic supports provided by our staff and Municipal Districts.’

The ‘Toolkit for Planning and Organising Festivals & Events’ is available now by clicking the link below.

Toolkit for Planning and Organising Festivals & Events