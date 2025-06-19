Mahon Commissioner for Oaths

19 June 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Do you have a document that needs the signature of a Commissioner for Oaths / Peace Commissioner / Notary Public / Notary / Practising Solicitor, in Mahon

Mr David O’Sullivan (BA, DipBusLegal, HDipHRM) is a long established Cork Commissioner for Oaths who focus on evenings and travel in Cork City and suburbs. He can sign all Affidavits, Statutory Declarations, and Certified/True Copies for use in Ireland. He can also sign Peace Commissioner type documents.

When might you need a Commissioner for Oaths? Generally, you will have received a form which requires your signature to be witnessed. Currently, a popular document is the ‘Form 8 Application for Naturalisation (Citizenship)’.

Examples of other documents that he can sign are

Affidavit of Freedom to Marry

Naturalisation / Citizenship application forms

Sole Guardian Affidavit – used when applying for a Passport for a child, where only one parent is available to sign

Child Passport Identity and Consent form – also used when applying for a Passport for a child

Affidavit of Identity / Affidavit of Discrepancy / ‘One-and-the-same person’ Affidavit

(typically used when an Irish person is doing business abroad and needs to account for why their Birth Certificate name and ‘commonly known as’ names differ, for example, because one is in the Irish language – which may be custom and practice in Ireland but would need an explanation to a foreign agency. We can provide a blank form for this.)

(typically used when an Irish person is doing business abroad and needs to account for why their Birth Certificate name and ‘commonly known as’ names differ, for example, because one is in the Irish language – which may be custom and practice in Ireland but would need an explanation to a foreign agency. We can provide a blank form for this.) Sworn Affidavit of no criminal convictions

Affidavit of Means

Affidavit of Welfare

Statement of Affairs

All Revenue Commissioner Affidavits, for any purpose

Oath of Executor (part of the probate older process)

Affidavit of testamentary capacity by Medical Doctor (part of the probate process)

Affidavit Form 47 used by the Land Registry ‘Application for registration by surviving joint tenant(s) – and, indeed, all other Land Registry Affidavits

All Affidavits for use in Ireland

David O’Sullivan Commissioner for Oaths focuses on evenings up to 8pm and the website says “We aim to offer a same day service. With our service, you don’t need to take time off work, speak to secretaries, find parking, or spend time in a waiting room. Instead, we travel to you at a time that suits your schedule. For example, we can travel to your home in the evening.”

Visit CommissionerForOaths.ie or call/text 087 900 43 46 to make a booking to have your documents signed and rubber-stamped today.