“Average new rents of €1629 per month in Cork City are not normal and it does not have to be this way” says Cork TD

13 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has said that average rents of €1629 per month in Cork City are not normal.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire was responding to the latest figures published by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), which show that renters in new tenancies in Cork City are now paying €1629 more in rent per year

Across all of County Cork new tenancies are €1479, an increase of 14.8% on last year

The Cork South Central TD said that it does not have to be this way and urged the government to listen to Sinn Féin, and cut rents and ban increases for three years.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“An average rent of €1629 in Cork City is not normal.

“The latest RTB figures show that rents for new tenants across Cork County rose by 14.8% in the last 12 months and 3.1% for existing tenants.

Tenants are paying more and more in rent because of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. It’s a rip-off.

“Once again, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are making life harder for renters, who now have even higher rents and even greater insecurity.

“How are regular working people expected to afford these rents? How are they supposed to save for a deposit to buy a home?

“It doesn’t have to be this way. This can be sorted.

“We need to cut rents and ban increases for three years. We need to give young people a chance.”