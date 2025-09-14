Changes to Irish laws on organ donation

14 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Organ donation is when you give healthy organs and tissue from your body for transplantation into another person’s body, to replace their organs that are not healthy or not working. Most organs are only transplanted after you die. Some organs, such as a kidney, can be donated by someone who is alive if they can live a healthy life without the organ.

Since 17 June 2025, there have been changes to how you consent to donate your liver, lungs, pancreas, heart and kidneys. Your family members will be consulted before any of these organs are removed.

How do I become an organ donor?

After your death, your consent will be assumed for the donation of your liver, lungs, pancreas, heart or kidneys, if you meet all the following criteria:

You have not registered to opt-out of organ donation

You are aged over 18

You were living in Ireland for at least 12 months before your death

You had decision-making capacity for a significant period before your death

You have a contactable Designated Family member

Your family will always be consulted before any of these organs are removed.

You should let your family know of your decision. You can choose to donate all or some of your organs by telling your family. Your family will always be consulted before any organs are removed. Medical professionals will always ask them about your consent to donating your organs or to confirm that you had no objection to donating them.

The donation will not proceed if your designated family member objects to the organ donation.

Who is my designated family member?

Firstly, your designated family member is the person that the medical professionals have had real and substantial contact with about your care and treatment before your death. A designated family member is sometimes called your next-of-kin. If there is no such person, your designated family member, in order of priority, if they are available, will be your:

Spouse or civil partner

Cohabitant

Children

Parent or a previous guardian

Brother or sister or step-brother or step-sister

Grandparent

Grandchild

Uncle or aunt

Niece or nephew

Close friend who can correctly communicate your wishes

What are my options if I do not consent to organ donation?

If you do not want to donate your liver, lungs, pancreas, heart or kidneys you can:

Record your details on the opt-out register online

Phone HSE Live on 1800 700 700 to opt out

If you are registered as opting out, your wishes should be respected and your family should not be asked about organ donation after you die.

You should also talk to your family to let them know of your decision to opt-out of organ donation.

If you change your mind and want to be an organ donor, you can remove yourself from the opt-out register.

Where can I find out more about organ donation?

You can learn more about organ donation and the opt-out register on the HSE website.

Having an organ donation card or noting your consent on your driving licence will not ensure that your organs are donated after you die, but you can use the card to start the conversation with your family. You can get an organ donor card from:

The Irish Kidney Association website

Doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies

The Irish Donor Network

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie