POLITICS: Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party Think-In takes place in Cork this week

14 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

“Investing in Ireland’s Future-Delivering What Matters”

Members of the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party will gather in Cork for a two day Think-In at the Rochestown Park Hotel, Rochestown Road, Douglas, Cork from tomorrow (15th).

This year’s Think-In will feature a series of workshops focused on addressing the issues that matter through targeted supports and enhanced infrastructure.

As we look ahead to the upcoming Budget we are prioritising Investment and Delivery across our departments. Our workshops will include discussions on overcoming challenges in housing, enhanced support for the most vulnerable and working towards a Fairer Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the Think-In, the Taoiseach and Uachtarán Fhianna Fáil, Micheál Martin, said: “I am looking forward to our Party Think-In so that our PP can discuss the political priorities for the next Dáil session.

“It’s important to prioritise how we are going to deliver on the commitments in the Programme for Government, with a particular focus on Housing and Infrastructure.

“The Budget is only a few weeks away and we will be discussing how best to target support towards those most in need.

“In these turbulent times globally, it is crucial that we debate how best to maintain economic stability, employment and growth.

“I also look forward to welcoming and listening to our presidential candidate Jim Gavin.”