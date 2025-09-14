Blarney Woollen Mills celebrates 50 years

14 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Well-known Cork Business celebrates 50 years

Blarney Woollen Mills marked its 50th anniversary with a landmark celebration on Saturday, September 13, 2025, bringing together generations of makers, visitors, and dignitaries for a day of heritage, music, and community spirit.

A highlight of the festivities was the official launch of the Blarney Aran Experience, performed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who unveiled the return of live Aran knitwear production onsite for the first time in decades. Guests had the opportunity to watch Aran sweaters being crafted before their eyes, connecting Ireland’s deep tradition of knitwear with a modern audience.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“Family businesses like Blarney Woollen Mills are the heartbeat of our communities and the backbone of Irish enterprise — creating jobs, supporting local crafts and passing on tradition from one generation to the next. Their resilience and creativity keep our heritage alive while shaping Ireland’s future in a way that inspires us all.”

Special guests included the Lord Mayor of Cork, Fergal Dennehy, who joined in celebrating the milestone alongside local councillors, community members, suppliers, and international visitors.

“What began as a small thatched-cottage shop in 1975 has grown into a world-class retail destination,” said Freda Hayes, CEO of Blarney Woollen Mills.

“Saturday’s celebration was more than a milestone—it was a tribute to the generations of makers, suppliers, staff, and customers who have made Blarney Woollen Mills what it is today. As we return to our roots with onsite Aran knitting, we’re also looking to the future, where Irish design and sustainability remain at the heart of everything we do.” She added.

Event Highlights

The day-long celebration drew large crowds and featured a full programme of performances and family-friendly activities, including:

Live music by Cailíní Lua, Ceol, and Pat Fitz

Irish dancing showcases

Supplier pop-ups and craft demonstrations

Children’s entertainment with face painting and balloon modelling

A one-day-only anniversary sale with 20% off in-store and online

The atmosphere was one of joy and pride, as visitors from near and far gathered to honour five decades of Irish heritage, creativity, and resilience.

About Blarney Woollen Mills

Founded in 1975, Blarney Woollen Mills has grown from a small shop into an internationally recognised destination, offering the finest Irish knitwear, gifts, and homeware. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and supporting Irish manufacturing, the company continues to share the best of Ireland with the world.