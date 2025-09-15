Upgrade to Main Street of Ringakiddy

15 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Earlier this month Cork County Council officially opened the newly upgraded village centre and active travel scheme in Ringaskiddy as well as a new pedestrian and cycle route linking the northeast side of Carrigaline to the town centre.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley; Minister of State for Community Development, Charities and Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD; and Chief Executive of Cork County Council Moira Murrell performed the honours at the new projects.

The Ringaskiddy Active Travel and Urban Realm Scheme is a transformative project that enhances public spaces in the village and provides a segregated path for pedestrians and cyclists from the Port of Cork entrance through the village to Gobby beach.

The €3.8million project was funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Cork County Council with the works completed by Coffey Construction Ltd. Key features include a new 3-metre-wide path extending 1.75km, enhanced pedestrian crossings, traffic calming measures, landscaping including wildflower grass verges and rain gardens, upgraded public lighting and community spaces.

Construction of the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy motorway began in June of this year and is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2028. As well as supporting the continued success of the global economic cluster in Ringaskiddy, it will reduce HGV traffic through the village.

In Carrigaline, a 500-metre pedestrian and cycle route has been constructed along the former railway line from Bridgemount Road to Herons Wood. The 4-metre-wide route forms part of the proposed overall Active Travel network from the city boundary north of Passage West to Crosshaven and Ringaskiddy. The works were carried out by McGinty & O’Shea Ltd and funded by the National Transport Authority.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said, “The schemes in Ringaskiddy and Carrigaline are more than just footpaths and cycleways. They are creating safer, healthier and more vibrant areas. I would like to thank the communities in both locations for their ongoing support especially during the construction works. The end results show what is possible when everyone collaborates and works together. By investing in active travel and urban renewal, we’re supporting local communities and businesses while also tackling the climate challenges we face.”

Minister of State for Community Development, Charities and Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD said, “The opening of the Bridgemount – Herons Wood Active Travel Link in Carrigaline and the Urban Realm scheme in Ringaskiddy represents an exciting opportunity for these two communities. Both schemes provide their local communities with an array of benefits including providing safe facilities for students to travel to schools, providing healthy and sustainable options for short local trips, contributing to improvements in health and wellbeing and creating a more pleasant and peaceful environment for residents and communities. In particular, the completion of the new M28 in 2028 will mean that Ringaskiddy will benefit from the removal of vehicle congestion. Projects like this one demonstrate the Department of Transport’s commitment to building a cohesive walking and cycling network throughout the country”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “Both projects reflect Cork County Council’s commitment to sustainable development. The completion of the Ringaskiddy scheme is a key element of the broader strategy to promote active travel and regenerate village centres. Together with the M28 motorway project it will ensure Ringaskiddy village continues to thrive for residents and visitors as well as serving as the gateway to the Port of Cork’s deep-water facilities, naval and marine training institutions and major industrial and pharmaceutical plants. The Bridgemount to Herons Wood scheme is the first part of the integrated transport network for Carrigaline which aims to rejuvenate the town centre, enhance cycle and pedestrian amenities for residents, and promote connectivity with surrounding destinations by sustainable travel modes.”

Peter Walsh CEO TII said, “The M28 Motorway project, which is currently active, has allowed for TII working in partnership with Cork County Council, and the Port of Cork, to deliver a high-quality urban realm enhancement through the reallocation of road space from cars to people. This is the first phase of improvements being delivered for the community, whilst work continues on this critical motorway project, we appreciate everyone’s continued patience and support and we look forward to its completion and returning the village to the community.”