WEST CORK: Ballydehob to Celebrate Ireland’s First Celebrity Food Writer from 1960s

15 September 2025
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Budds restaurant in Ballydehob will host a special dinner on Friday, September 19th, celebrating Full and Plenty, the much-loved cookbook by Irish writer Maura Laverty.
Published in 1960, the aim was to have a copy in every Irish home. What made Full and Plenty unique was Laverty’s style – each chapter began with a short story, weaving recipes and storytelling in a distinctive manner.
The dinner is being organised by local writer and blogger Finola Finlay and Adrienne Harrington, who has been researching Laverty’s life and work. Adrienne said:
“I’ve been a huge fan of Maura Laverty for many years and I can’t wait to bring her work to a wider audience here in West Cork. She was a woman who was ahead of her time in many ways.”
Finola added:
“She wasn’t just a food writer – Laverty wrote novels, plays, children’s books and even Ireland’s first soap opera, Tolka Row. Her creativity deserves to be celebrated.”
Laverty herself led a colourful life. Born in Rathangan, Co. Kildare in 1907, she moved to Spain at 17 and later returned to Ireland, becoming a household name in the 1950s and 60s as a writer, journalist and playwright.
This event also marks a milestone for Budds, which is celebrating 10 years in business. Chef-owner Jamie Budd said he is thrilled to be part of the evening:
“I’m delighted to team up with Finola and Adrienne for this night. I’ll be cooking a six-course menu inspired by Full and Plenty, giving Laverty’s recipes a modern twist.”
Tickets cost €75 and booking is essential – call 028 25842 or email hi@budds.ie.