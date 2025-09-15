WEST CORK: Ballydehob to Celebrate Ireland’s First Celebrity Food Writer from 1960s

15 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Budds restaurant in Ballydehob will host a special dinner on Friday, September 19th, celebrating Full and Plenty, the much-loved cookbook by Irish writer Maura Laverty.

Published in 1960, the aim was to have a copy in every Irish home. What made Full and Plenty unique was Laverty’s style – each chapter began with a short story, weaving recipes and storytelling in a distinctive manner.

The dinner is being organised by local writer and blogger Finola Finlay and Adrienne Harrington, who has been researching Laverty’s life and work. Adrienne said:

“I’ve been a huge fan of Maura Laverty for many years and I can’t wait to bring her work to a wider audience here in West Cork. She was a woman who was ahead of her time in many ways.”

Finola added:

“She wasn’t just a food writer – Laverty wrote novels, plays, children’s books and even Ireland’s first soap opera, Tolka Row. Her creativity deserves to be celebrated.”

Laverty herself led a colourful life. Born in Rathangan, Co. Kildare in 1907, she moved to Spain at 17 and later returned to Ireland, becoming a household name in the 1950s and 60s as a writer, journalist and playwright.

This event also marks a milestone for Budds, which is celebrating 10 years in business. Chef-owner Jamie Budd said he is thrilled to be part of the evening:

“I’m delighted to team up with Finola and Adrienne for this night. I’ll be cooking a six-course menu inspired by Full and Plenty, giving Laverty’s recipes a modern twist.”

Tickets cost €75 and booking is essential – call 028 25842 or email hi@budds.ie.