Alpine Skate Trail will return to Cork City for the Festive Season

16 September 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Following a successful return to Cork City last year, the Alpine Skate Trail returns in November and to a new home – at Centre Park Road!

With over 75,000 skaters last season,is delighted to bring this unique experience back to Cork City for the festive season.

Alpine Skate Trail will be open from the 7th of November to the 25th of January, offering a fun-filled winter experience for families, friends, teams, clubs, schools, and corporate groups alike!

To celebrate this announcement, a limited amount of Early Bird tickets are now on sale for just €15 (the cheapest they’ll be all skate season) at www.iceskating.ie.