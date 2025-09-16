Alpine Skate Trail will return to Cork City for the Festive Season

top of page
16 September 2025
By Elaine Murphy
Will be at a new location at Centre Park Road, Cork City
Following a successful return to Cork City last year, the Alpine Skate Trail returns in November and to a new home – at Centre Park Road!
With over 75,000 skaters last season, Iceskating.ie is delighted to bring this unique experience back to Cork City for the festive season.
Alpine Skate Trail will be open from the 7th of November to the 25th of January, offering a fun-filled winter experience for families, friends, teams, clubs, schools, and corporate groups alike!
To celebrate this announcement, a limited amount of Early Bird tickets are now on sale for just €15 (the cheapest they’ll be all skate season) at www.iceskating.ie.
This season, Alpine Skate Trail will revert back to its much-loved layout with gliding twists and turns galore and thrilling straights alongside an Alpine-inspired backdrop of pine trees and twinkling festive lights.
Cian O’ Callaghan, Head of Sales & Marketing at Cool Running Events, said today “We are thrilled to bring Alpine Skate Trail back to Cork City for the second year in a row, and to a brand-new location on Centre Park Road. We listened to our skaters’ feedback from last skate season and we’ve made the decision to bring back the trail in its original layout – a change we know our seasoned skaters will welcome! We’ve also prioritised the likes of free parking on-site to ensure easy and affordable access for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome our skaters back on the ice, November can’t come quick enough! We encourage everyone to book their early bird tickets now, as these are the cheapest tickets available all season and they’re limited in quantity!”.
Experienced skaters can head straight for the trail, while those less experienced can practice on the designated smaller rink, where penguin skate aids are available to help find their skating feet.
Book and save online now at www.iceskating.ie.