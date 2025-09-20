€7 million in funding for Shandon Buttermarket

20 September 2025

By Tom Collins

Shandon is to benefit from funding for the redevelopment of the Butter Market and Weighmaster’s House Complex

Shandon is set for a major regeneration boost, with €7 million in funding awarded to Cork City Council under THRIVE-Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme. The historic Butter Market and Weighmaster’s House will be restored and reimagined as Shandon Exchange – a landmark enterprise and community hub.

Shandon Exchange will act as a catalyst for innovation, partnership and community development in an area of Cork City that has been underserved for some time.

The project sets out to refurbish the complex, transforming it into a publicly accessible building of heritage value to best conservation practice while giving it a new purpose as an enterprise, community and creative space, applying flexibility to maximise the opportunities for integrated as well as independent usage and operation by a range of users.

Shandon Exchange will deliver real outcomes for Cork City and the Southwest Region – new jobs, thriving start-up incubation spaces and programming, and stronger links between business, the local community, universities and industry. By providing cutting-edge studios, incubation space, workspaces and community facilities in a restored landmark, this project will create a vibrant hub of activity within walking distance of the City Centre.

Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Valerie O’Sullivan, said:

“Cork City Council is proud to lead the transformation of the historic Shandon Butter Market Complex. This project demonstrates how heritage buildings can be reimagined as places of innovation and enterprise while remaining rooted in the local community. By combining enterprise, education and community use, the Shandon Exchange will act as a catalyst for sustainable growth, talent attraction and job creation on Cork’s northside, ensuring that the benefits extend well beyond the walls of this iconic site and that the Shandon area can reach its potential in the city. Reaching this significant milestone is a great credit to the City Council team, the people of Shandon and the Southern Regional Assembly who have worked together to deliver this.”

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Fergal Dennehy said:

“The redevelopment of the Butter Market is an important milestone for Cork, demonstrating what we can achieve when local authorities, communities, and enterprise partners collaborate with a shared purpose. Once central to Cork’s trading life, the Butter Market will once again become a place of exchange — reflecting Cork’s spirit of resilience, creativity and ambition.”

Owned by Cork City Council, the complex will be operated by Recreate Shandon CLG, who will manage the facilities and deliver programming for Shandon Exchange – Enterprise & Community Hub. Construction on the complex is expected to commence in August 2026, with the project scheduled for completion by February 2028.

Tony McNamara, Chair of Recreate Shandon CLG, said:

“Our vision for the Shandon Exchange is to create a space where enterprise, community, and education can come together to exchange ideas, develop new opportunities, and build a more sustainable future. This project is about more than bricks and mortar — it is about breathing new life into the Shandon area working hand-in-hand with Cork City Council, the Shandon community, and our partners in industry to make this vision a reality.”

James Nolan, Shandon Area Renewal Association (SARA) said:

“For the people of Shandon, the Exchange is more than a building — it’s a symbol of renewal. It will bring new opportunities for the local community, create a stronger link with the city centre, and ensure this historic part of Cork continues to thrive. We are proud that the community has been at the heart of shaping this project from the very beginning, and that they will have a role to play in the redevelopment and future operations.”

THRIVE – Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme

This €7 million award represents the largest single investment in Shandon in a generation, made possible under the THRIVE Scheme.

The Butter Market Complex emerged as the highest priority strategic regeneration proposal in Cork City Council’s Integrated Urban Strategy for Shandon (Shandon IUS), published in March 2025. Funded under THRIVE Strand 1 in 2024, the Shandon IUS serves as an action-based roadmap for the sustainable and heritage regeneration of Shandon.

THRIVE, launched by the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Kieran O’Donnell TD in February 2024 is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union. THRIVE promotes a citizen-centred community-led approach to regeneration under the Town Centre First framework and supports projects that embrace the core values of the New European Bauhaus – sustainability, aesthetics, and inclusion.

THRIVE offers 100% grants to local authorities under two strands: Strand 1 (€40K and €200K) for integrated urban strategies and project pipeline development and Strand 2 (€2M and €7M) for renovation and adaptive reuse of vacant or derelict heritage buildings. THRIVE is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union under the Southern, Eastern and Midland Regional Programme 2021-2027 and the Northern and Western Regional Programme 2021-2027. Further information is available on the websites of the Southern Regional Assembly and the Northern & Western Regional Assembly at www.southernassembly.ie and www.nwra.ie.