21 September 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Cork Tourism Ball 2025 is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel. The event, themed “Harvest & Heritage,” celebrates Cork’s rich traditions and local produce, bringing together over 400 hospitality professionals for networking and collaboration. Musgrave is the joint headline sponsor, and the chosen charity partner is Cork City Missing Persons Search & Rescue. Follow the Cork Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation on social media, such as LinkedIn and X, for updates on tickets and sponsorship details.