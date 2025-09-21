15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Cork Tourism Ball 2025

By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Cork Tourism Ball 2025 is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel. The event, themed “Harvest & Heritage,” celebrates Cork’s rich traditions and local produce, bringing together over 400 hospitality professionals for networking and collaboration. Musgrave is the joint headline sponsor, and the chosen charity partner is Cork City Missing Persons Search & Rescue.  Follow the Cork Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation on social media, such as LinkedIn and X, for updates on tickets and sponsorship details.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Cork Tourism Ball 2025 takes place on 19 November at Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel — welcoming joint headline sponsor Musgrave Marketplace and supporting Cork City Missing Persons Search & Rescue. Pictured at the launch: Leo Jones, Regional Sales Manager, Musgrave Market Place; Eoghan Murphy, Chair, IHF Cork Branch and Graham Wheatley and Derry Falvey, Cork City Missing Persons Search & Rescue.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Cork Tourism Ball 2025 takes place on 19 November at Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel — welcoming joint headline sponsor Musgrave Marketplace and supporting Cork City Missing Persons Search & Rescue. Pictured at the launch: Leo Jones, Regional Sales Manager, Musgrave Market Place with Eoghan Murphy, Chair, IHF Cork Branch (on left).
The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Cork Tourism Ball 2025 takes place on 19 November at Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel — welcoming joint headline sponsor Musgrave Marketplace and supporting Cork City Missing Persons Search & Rescue. Pictured at the launch: Leo Jones, Regional Sales Manager, Musgrave Market Place with Eoghan Murphy, Chair, IHF Cork Branch (on left).
