Housing experts set to assemble at Cork Dream Home event

21 September 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Find Your Dream Home with EBS is set to take place in Cork next week with a panel of leading industry experts just announced. This one stop shop event for home buyers is being led by former Munster rugby star, Billy Holland, who is now managing five ESB branches in Cork.

Specialists will assemble in one venue to offer their insights and answer questions related to buying a home – from first time buying to trading up an existing home – with speakers from Daft.ie, The First Home Scheme, Joyce & Co Solicitors and EBS Mortgage Advisors.

Five leading estate agents – Savills, Cohalan Downing, Hegarty Properties, Barry Auctioneers and DNG Creedon Finn O’Connor – will also be onsite to present their current and upcoming development opportunities to attendees.

The timely event comes as figures released in the Daft.ie Rental Price Report, which analyses trends in the Irish residential rental market for Q2 2025, illustrate the rise in renting costs in Cork City where 1 and 2 bedroom accommodations increased by 10%, a 3 bed house by 16%, a 4 bed by 3.4% and a 5 bed by 17.5%. The report also shows the average rent in Cork County costs €1,641 – a 58% change from pre-covid. While the average rent in Cork City is €2,241 – 60% change from pre-covid.1

The convention will take place on Tuesday, 23rd September, in the Maryborough House Hotel, Cork, from 6.30pm.

Speaking ahead of the event, Billy Holland, EBS Mortgage Advisor said, “We are looking forward to hosting Find Your Dream Home with EBS in a few weeks’ time. The event allows anyone interested in the residential property market – both first time home buyers and current homeowners looking to review their situation – to find out everything about the homebuying journey in one place.

“On the evening, we will have speakers on hand to answer questions during the panel discussion or afterwards. Estate agents will also be there so people can have a look at the market or understand what’s coming onstream. Of course, EBS will be happy to assist or follow up with anyone after the night.

“Jonathan Healy will moderate proceedings – it’s set to be a great showcase, and we look forward to welcoming attendees,”

More information, or to register for the event, can here found, here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/find-your-dream-home-with-ebs-tickets-1635680527489?aff=oddtdtcreator